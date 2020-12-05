The second match of the double header Sunday in Indian Super League (ISL) pits FC Goa against Kerala Blasters FC at the famed Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando will be hoping his squad can finally get going with a win under their belt. The Gaurs have garnered two points from three matches, in what has been an underwhelming start considering their high standards over the past six seasons of the ISL.

Goa's overseas signings such as Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, and Alberto Noguera have started off well in their debut ISL campaigns. Spaniard Igor Angulo impressed with two goals against Bengaluru FC helping the Gaurs make a comeback in the match. He added another goal to his ISL tally when he was on target against NorthEast United FC.

Kerala Blasters FC are in a similar situation as FC Goa having failed to accumulate a win in their three matches of the ISL 2020-21 season. Head coach Kibu Vicuna will be fairly pleased with his defensive setup marshalled by the sturdy duo of Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu. The attack has lacked bite with key striker Gary Hooper only scoring one goal so far in the competition.

The Blasters were dealt a severe blow when overseas midfielder Sergio Cidoncha suffered an injury and is set to miss an extended period of the ISL season.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

FC Goa

Head coach Juan Ferrando has utilised his attacking talents well with the likes of Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, and Jorge Ortiz. All of them are key to create space and chances for the prolific striker Igor Angulo ahead.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Redeem Tlang

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Albino Gomes has been in fine form between the sticks and will have to work hard to get a clean sheet against FC Goa. Sahal Abdul Samad may make an appearance due to the absence of Sergio Cidoncha.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

India: December 6, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV