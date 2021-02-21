Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will cross swords in Match No. 103 of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

A win for the Mariners will see them clinch the League Winners' Shield and book a place in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played a 1-1 draw. Manvir Singh gave the Mariners the lead in the 54th minute before Joao Victor equalized in the 65th minute.

Hyderabad FC have 27 points from 18 matches. The Nizams have won six matches and tied nine games.

In the latest match of 🇮🇳 Indian Super League, Mumbai City lost against Jamshedpur 0-2. This means ATK Mohun Bagan will qualify for #ACL2022 group stage if they win their next match against Hyderabad on 22 February#HeroISL #ATKMohunBagan #JFCMCFC @MumbaiCityFC @atkmohunbaganfc — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) February 20, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan have 39 points from 18 matches and are on a five-match winning streak. With 12 victories and 3 draws, they are at the top of the points table.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

Hyderabad FC

Asish Rai was substituted in Hyderabad FC's last match due to a hamstring injury. It remains to be seen whether he has regained his full fitness and will feature in Monday's match.

The duo of Fran Sandaza and Aridane Santana will shoulder responsibilities to score goals for Hyderabad FC.

Doubtful: Asish Rai

Injured: None

Suspension: None

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan don't have any injury and suspension concerns. They should be able to field their full-strength squad.

They will depend on the trio of Roy Krishna, Marcelinho, and Marcelinho to score goals upfront.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

India: February 22, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV