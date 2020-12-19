Hyderabad FC are all set to take on Mumbai City FC at their adopted home ground, Tilak Maidan, in the seventh game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Hyderabad FC are placed in the sixth spot on the ISL standings, with a total of nine points from five matches. Mumbai City FC are the current league leaders, with 13 points from six matches and will aim to hold on to the top spot.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

The Nizams come into the clash against the Islanders as one of the two unbeaten sides in the ISL. After three draws in a row, they won their second match of the season against SC East Bengal.

Hyderabad FC striker Aridane Santana had a stellar outing when he led his side's comeback after being a goal down. They are dealing with injuries to overseas signings Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre, and Fran Sandaza. Despite the setbacks, head coach Manuel Marquez Roca has been able to utilize his Indian players well.

Injured - Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC ended their four-match winning streak in their previous ISL fixture, with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. The Islanders will aim to get back on track when they come up against the Nizams at the Tilak Maidan.

Head coach Sergio Lobera would hope for a more clinical display from his side. Despite having a man advantage over the Red Miners for a long period, they were not able to score the second goal.

Midfielder Hugo Boumous missed the match against Jamshedpur FC and is an injury concern for the Sunday match.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Hugo Boumous

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: December 20, 2020, 5:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV