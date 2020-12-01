The third round of fixtures continue on in the Indian Super League (ISL) as Hyderabad FC are set to take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC eked out a well-earned draw against former ISL champions Bengaluru FC in their last fixture. The Nizams enjoyed higher possession against the Blues, and even had more shots on goal. Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be happy and aim to carry the momentum from two positive results into the clash.

The only setbacks were the injury concerns for Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese, both of whom were taken off in the first half itself. This means Roca could go for the Indian duo of Adil Khan and Hitesh Sharma in the Hyderabad FC midfield.

Jamshedpur FC are still in search of getting their first win in the ISL 2020-21 campaign after they drew 2-2 against Odisha FC. Owen Coyle will be fairly happy with his attacking prospects but will expect better from his defence. The experienced duo of Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze will have to marshal the backline and contain the in-form Hyderabad FC attack.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match center for the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC, which will be bringing you all the updates from the match and ISL live in real-time.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC striker Arindane Santana in training (Image - Hyderabad FC Twitter)

Manuel Marquez Roca could go for Indian reinforcements for the injured duo of Sastre and Chianese. We could see experienced ISL campaigner Adil Khan and the promising youngster Hitesh Sharma back for the Nizams.

They will aim to continue their fine form so far despite suffering from a couple of injury setbacks.

Injured - Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Jamshedpur FC

Nerijus Valskis has been in form for Jamshedpur FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Jamshedpur FC will rue their defensive frailties when they let slip a 2-0 lead against Odisha FC. Head coach Owen Coyle will aim for a sturdier showing from his side at the back. Nerijus Valskis has been on the mark in both their matches so far and will aim to continue his fine form.

Advertisement

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: 2nd December, 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to stream Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV