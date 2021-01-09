ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

The weekend action in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 brings forth an exciting clash as Jamshedpur FC take on Kerala Blasters FC. The second match of the doubleheader Sunday will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

Jamshedpur FC are placed in the fifth spot on the ISL table, with 13 points from nine matches. Their opponents Kerala Blasters FC are in the tenth spot with 6 points from the same number of matches.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Head coach Owen Coyle will be impressed with his team's recent performances. Jamshedpur FC have won two out of their previous three matches and come into this clash after a win over Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC have continued to be strong on the defensive front with three clean sheets in their previous five encounters. Nigerian defender Stephen Eze has been in great form for the Red Miners and scored in their last two matches.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis is going through a dry run after failing to score for three matches. He will hope to get back to form when they take on a struggling Kerala Blasters FC side.

Injured - David Grande

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Kerala Blasters FC

Head coach Kibu Vicuna's dismal ISL 2020-21 campaign continues as the Blasters lost on three occasions in their past five matches. The Blasters come into this clash after suffering losses to Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC.

Kerala Blasters FC's defense conceded four goals in their previous match against Odisha FC. Both their overseas signings, Jordan Murray and Gary Hooper found the back of the net against the Kalinga Warriors.

Vicuna will hope that his side is able to bounce back as the ISL season reaches the midway stage.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - Nishu Kumar

Suspension - None

We're back in action at Tilak Maidan against Jamshedpur this Sunday ⚔️#JFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/GIIZwuCAhf — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 8, 2021

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

India: January 10, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV