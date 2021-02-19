Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC 

ISL sides Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will cross swords in Match No. 100 of the 2020-21 season. The encounter will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting. Nerijus Valskis and Bartholomew Ogbeche were the goalscorers for their respective sides.

Jamshedpur FC currently occupy the seventh spot in the ISL table, with 21 points from 18 matches. They have won only five games this season.

Mumbai City FC are currently in the second spot with 34 points from 17 matches. But in their last seven games, they have won only twice, and that too, against the lower-ranked SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC team news

Jamshedpur FC

It was a nail-biting fixture when the two teams went head-to-head last time.



Drop a 🔥 to show us how pumped you are to see the squad go up against the Islanders once again.#JFCMCFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/egPboNodEV — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 19, 2021

Jamshedpur FC have a fully-fit side and their star striker Nerijus Valskis might return to the starting line-up. Apart from him, the Red Miners are not expected to make any changes in the starting line-up.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: None

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC will take the field without Hugo Boumous as the Frenchman will serve the second of his four-match suspension. The AIFF Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of "insulting and defaming match officials" in the Islanders' game against FC Goa.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: Hugo Boumous

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: February 20, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV