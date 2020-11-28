ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) brings forth the first double header of the season this weekend. The first match on Sunday will witness Jamshedpur FC taking on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

The tournament is being held inside a bio-bubble ecosystem in accordance with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the matches will take place behind closed doors across three venues in Goa (Fatorda Stadium, GMC Stadium and Tilak Maidan).

Jamshedpur FC were involved in a high-octane clash against Chennaiyin FC in their opening ISL fixture but ended up on the losing side in a 2-1 result. They played a good brand of football with pace across the midfield. Owen Coyle will be happy with his side but will aim for a stronger defensive front when they line up against Odisha FC.

With the reliable Rehenesh TP in goal, Jamshedpur FC deployed their overseas center-back pairing of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley to marshal the backline. Renthlei and Mandi were the wing-backs. Jackichand Singh and Isaac Vanmalsawma played the attacking wingers behind their star striker Nerijus Valskis, who was on target against his former side Chennaiyin FC.

Odisha FC were outplayed by Hyderabad FC in their ISL 2020-21 opener as head coach Stuart Baxter's men lost out by a single goal. They will hope their midfield turns up in a better manner than they did against the Nizams. Saurabh Meher and Thoiba Singh were deployed in front of the defense and their lack of experience at the top level was laid bare. They will surely strive to do better against the Jamshedpur FC side.

Marcelinho and Nandha Kumar Sekar are the major creative outlets in the Odisha FC squad and will be backed to conjure up chances for the side.



Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC players undergoing training (Image - Jamshedpur FC Twitter)

Jamshedpur FC are likely to retain their starting line-up from their ISL opener against the Chennaiyin FC side. The strike force will revolve around one of the top ISL goal poachers Nerijus Valskis, who is dangerous with his movement and finishing skills.

Jackichand Singh will continue to play a crucial role in the attack with his pace and crossing ability from the flanks. Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley will be backed to deliver in the defense as they marshal the troops from the backline.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Taking the training sessions up a notch for the next match.#JamKeKhelo #JFCOFC pic.twitter.com/n1T52E0izo — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 27, 2020

Odisha FC

Odisha FC players in training ahead of their next match (Courtesy - ISL)

Odisha FC manager Stuart Baxter could be expected to make a few changes to the squad that lost to Hyderabad FC in their ISL opener.

We could see players like Vinit Rai and Samuel Lalmuanpuia to add steel and creativity to the starting eleven. The strike force will aim to do better and trouble the Jamshedpur FC defenders with their incisive moments. They have a top ISL striker in their ranks in the form of Marcelinho who will play a crucial role in getting them success.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspensions - None

At what time does the match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC kick off?

India: November 29, 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV