Mumbai City FC are all set to take on Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in the sixth game week match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Mumbai City FC come into this clash on the back of a victory over Chennaiyin FC to continue their stay at the top of the standings. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC managed only a solitary point against SC East Bengal.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders are on a four-match winning streak in the ISL. After beginning with a loss against NorthEast United FC, Sergio Lobera's men have been on a tear.

Mumbai City FC come into this clash on the back of a hard-fought win over Chennaiyin FC after coming back from one goal down. Hernan Santana and Adam le Fondre were the goal scorers for the Islanders as they sealed the three points.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have faced struggles so far in their start to the ISL 2020-21 season. Head coach Owen Coyle was left ruing his side's missed chances in their last fixture against SC East Bengal, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

The Red Miners are placed on the seventh position in the ISL standings, with six points. They have the lethal striker Nerijus Valskis in their ranks who is a natural goal poacher.

Owen Coyle will miss the services of wing-back Laldinliana Renthlei who was sent off against SC East Bengal. Laldinliana was impressive for Jamshedpur FC with his marauding runs down the right flank.

Injured - David Grande

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Laldinliana Renthlei

The Red Miners are all set to face the Islanders tomorrow. ⚡ #MCFCJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/ixRxRIvNab — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 13, 2020

At what time does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: December 14, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV