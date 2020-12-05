The action from the double header Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off with Mumbai City FC taking on Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC are one of the most in-form teams in the ISL presently having won two matches in a row. They overcome the shock defeat in their opening match against NorthEast United FC to bounce back in strong fashion against FC Goa and SC East Bengal.

The midfield welcomed Ahmed Jahouh back into the fold after his one-match suspension that saw him miss the FC Goa clash. Jahouh has worked well in tandem with Rowlin Borges to forge attacks for the frontline. English poacher Adam Le Fondre has been in consistent form scoring three goals in three matches and will be crucial for their success in front of the goal.

Odisha FC are struggling to find their form in the ISL as they have not been able to get a win in three matches so far. With two 1-0 losses against ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC, the only point that Odisha FC have earned was against Jamshedpur FC. They were undone by a last-minute winner scored by Roy Krishna in their loss against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Head coach Stuart Baxter will hope his side can recover from the close loss and continue to persevere and eventually get their ISL 2020-21 campaign rolling. They have good options in the attack with the likes of Marcelinho, Manuel Onwu and Diego Mauricio leading the line. Diego Mauricio has scored two goals in the competition so far and will be backed to deliver against the Islanders as well.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Mumbai City FC

Head coach Sergio Lobera would not be looking to tamper with the side that won in convincing fashion against SC East Bengal in Mumbai's last ISL fixture. The Islanders have a lot of midfield options to play behind the industrious Adam Le Fondre.

Injured - Raynier Fernandes

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Odisha FC

Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter will take heart from his side's performance against ATK Mohun Bagan that saw them lose by a 95th minute Roy Krishna goal. The midfielders showed intent and created chances in the second half with the dangerous Diego Mauricio leading the attack. Marcelinho and Nandha Kumar Sekar are creative outlets just behind the striker and will be crucial for Odisha's chances against Mumbai City FC.

Injured - Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Vinit Rai

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between Mumbai City FC FC and Odisha FC kick off?

India: December 6, 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV