ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal

Mumbai City FC will face SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa In the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

The tournament is underway in the coastal state of Goa with three venues (GMC Stadium, Fatorda Stadium and Tilak Maidan) hosting all this season's matches behind closed doors.

Mumbai City FC got their first win of the ISL 2020-21 campaign when they clinched a last-minute victory against FC Goa. The Islanders' key striker Adam Le Fondre opened his ISL account when he scored from a spot-kick to seal the three points for his team.

The win marked the first victory for head coach Sergio Lobera in Mumbai colors as the team bounced back after a loss against NorthEast United FC in their ISL opener. Ahmed Jahouh, one of the team's key midfield cogs will be back in action after serving his suspension for a red card against the Highlanders.

SC East Bengal made their debut against famed rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-ever Kolkata Derby in the ISL. They had an outing to forget as their rivals marched to victory with a 2-0 result.

East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler will hope for a better performance from his team against Mumbai. Midfielders Loken Meetei, Matti Steinman and Anthony Pilkington were promising in the match, working hard to create space and chances for the Red and Golds.

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal team news

Mumbai City FC

Adam Le Fondre will be a key player for Mumbai City FC. (Image - Mumbai City FC Twitter)

Mumbai City FC will be in high spirits after their win over FC Goa. They will have the industrious Ahmed Jahouh back in the team following his suspension. It will be interesting to see if head coach Sergio Lobera opts for both Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche in attack or just starts with one of the two players.

Raynier Fernandes is a doubt for the game after suffering a groin injury, so Farukh Choudhary is likely to keep his spot in the playing XI against SC East Bengal.

Injured - Raynier Fernandes

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal during their match against ATK Mohun Bagan (Courtesy - ISL)

SC East Bengal have started their ISL campaign with a loss against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC. However, they were well-coordinated on the pitch, especially in midfield, with Matti Steinman and Loken Meetei working hard.

Anthony Pilkington came close to scoring on a couple of occasions and will surely aim for his first ISL goal when the team faces Mumbai City FC. Balwant Singh was not convinced during the game and could be replaced by the 'Mizo Sniper' Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Brace yourselves for an action-packed Tuesday as we take on @MumbaiCityFC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim tomorrow from 7.30 PM



পিছিয়ে পড়া এসসি ইস্টবেঙ্গল ঠিক ঘুরে দাঁড়াবেই! কাল আমাদের দ্বিতীয় পরীক্ষা, মুম্বাইয়ের বিরুদ্ধে, ব্যাম্বোলিমে সন্ধ্যা ৭.৩০ টা থেকে।#MCFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/7z37AyKaoU — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 30, 2020

Injured - Lalramchullova

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

India: 1st December, 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to stream Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV