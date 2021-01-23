SC East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City FC: 4 things we learned | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC edged out SC East Bengal 1-0 in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. Mourtada Fall scored for the Islanders in the 27th minute to give his side the win.

With this victory, Mumbai City FC further cement their position at the top of the points table. They now have 29 points from 12 matches. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, find themselves just one spot above the bottom of the pile. They have 12 points from 13 matches.

Here are 4 things we learned from the encounter.

#4 Mumbai City FC dominate proceedings in the first half

Mumbai City FC largely dictated the tempo of the game in the first half. SC East Bengal found themselves on the back foot, with the Islanders constantly dispossessing them in the final third.

Mumbai City FC could have opened the scoring in the 14th minute, but Hugo Boumous failed to direct his shot into an empty net. Fortunately for the Islanders, they took the lead thirteen minutes later through Mourtada Fall.

In the dying embers of the first half, Adam Le Fondre got himself at the end of a cross from Bipin Singh. However, he failed to convert the effort.

#3 SC East Bengal get a new lease of life with Bright Enobakhare's entry

Bright Enobakhare (centre) tries to wriggle through Hugo Boumous (right) and Cy Goddard (left) (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

SC East Bengal had more ball possession in the match but struggled to create opportunities. Their best chance of the game came when Danny Fox headed the ball across the face of goal from a corner-kick.

However, things changed for the better after the arrival of Bright Enobakhare in the 64th minute. Mumbai City FC found it difficult to check the Nigerian forward's runs and committed 3 fouls on him.

In the 80th minute, he laid a defense-splitting pass for Anthony Pilkington only to see his shot blocked.

Later in the game, Aaron Amadi Holloway failed to connect Bright's cross from the left flank.

#2 Mumbai City FC's hot scoring form from set-pieces continues

Mourtada Fall's goal marked Mumbai City FC's eleventh goal from dead-ball situations this season. The Islanders have now scored 61.11% of their goals from set-pieces.

Cy Goddard swung his free-kick into the far post, and Mehtab Singh headed it out of the penalty box. Hugo Boumous received the ball and lofted it towards an unmarked Mourtada Fall. The Senegalese made no mistake in thumping the ball into the back of the net.

This is quite a contrast to Sergio Lobera's usual style of play. While his free-flowing brand of football has led Mumbai City FC to create a lot of chances, they are still dependent on set-pieces when it comes to scoring goals.

#1 SC East Bengal's unbeaten run ends

SC East Bengal went into the game with a seven-game unbeaten streak. The Red and Gold picked up victories over Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC and shared the spoils in the other five matches.

SC East Bengal took 8 shots against Mumbai City FC and registered three of them on target. However, none of them were from inside the box.

The likes of Narayan Das and Bright Enobakhare lodged in dangerous crosses, but Mumbai City FC defenders cleared the lines.

SC East Bengal are five points adrift of the last playoffs spot. However, time is running out for them as only seven league phase matches remain in the tournament.