NorthEast United FC are set to face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in their sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Sunday.

NorthEast United FC will aim to continue their unbeaten run in the competition after drawing their last match against Bengaluru FC. Their opponents, Chennaiyin FC are in the search of a win after losing two matches consecutively.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, which will bring you all the updates real time.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders have stayed unbeaten in their first five matches of ISL 2020-21. They have drawn three matches and won a couple of games to rack up nine points. They are currently in the third position on the ISL standings.

Spanish coach Gerard Nus has managed to extract the best out of his squad, comprising quality overseas players along with talented Indian youngsters. The winger Luis Machado scored his first two goals in the ISL as the Highlanders drew with Bengaluru FC.

Some of their young players such as VP Suhair, Rochharzela have impressed so far. The Highlanders have started well in this year's ISL and will aim to capitalize on the momentum as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Injured - Federico Gallego

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Back in action on #SuperSunday 💥



The boys will take on @ChennaiyinFC at the Tilak Maidan to continue the good work. 🔴⚪#StrongerAsOne #NEUCFC pic.twitter.com/lXdMVBSWUD — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 12, 2020

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC's topsy-turvy ISL campaign continues as they lost 1-2 against Mumbai City FC. They have lost their last two matches, after starting their season with a win and a drawn game.

The Marina Machans are struggling to find a consistent run of form. The attack had shown a lot of promise in the earlier fixtures, but has lost the killer instinct since then. Jakub Sylvestr was on target against the Islanders and scored his first ISL goal.

Injured - Anirudh Thapa

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Advertisement

At what time does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: December 13, 2020, 5:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV.