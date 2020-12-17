NorthEast United FC are all set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in the first match of the seventh game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

NorthEast United FC are placed third in the ISL standings and will aim to continue their unbeaten run in the competition. Jamshedpur FC will hope to regain lost form in their ISL campaign as they aim to recover from two consecutive draws.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders are one of the three teams in ISL 2020-21 that have managed to stay unbeaten so far. With two wins and four draws in six matches, NorthEast United FC are placed third on the ISL standings.

Head coach Gerard Nus has managed to mould his side into a disciplined and well-oiled machine. The defence is rock-solid, led by the overseas duo of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox as the pillars in the backline. Nus has used the Indian youngsters Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei, and VP Suhair across the attack with great efficiency.

Foreign strikers, Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla too have worked well for them with eight goals scored by the Highlanders. Their midfielder Federico Gallego has recovered from injury and is back in training, but is unlikely to feature against Jamshedpur.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Federico Gallego

Suspension - None

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC come into this match on the back of two draws against East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC. The Red Miners have failed to capitalize on their momentum after their surprise win over an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan side.

Head coach Owen Coyle will take some positives from the Mumbai City FC game. Despite being down to ten men since the 28th minute, they were able to hold on against a stacked Islanders' attacking line.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis has continued his fine form in attack with six goals in six matches. He will hope to add to that number against the Highlanders.

Injured - David Grande

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Aitor Monroy (Red Card)

At what time does the ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: December 18, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV