Odisha FC are set to take on Bengaluru FC at the famed Fatorda Stadium in the first match of the seventh game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

The Kalinga Warriors are struggling to get going in their second season at the ISL under their new identity (previously known as Delhi Dynamos FC). They are currently placed in the 10th spot in the standings, with just one point from five matches.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are on a five-match unbeaten run. They come into this encounter on the back of a stellar 4-2 win over their southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC. The Blues are joint top goal scorers in the league (along with Mumbai City FC), with nine goals to their credit.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Team News

Odisha FC

Head coach Stuart Baxter will be desperate to get his side on the right track in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. Odisha FC have got off to a dismal start and are on a five-match winless streak with four losses in five matches.

After their spirited comeback in their second match against Jamshedpur FC, they were unsuccessful in capitalizing on the momentum. They went on to lose their next three ISL fixtures in a row, conceding four goals and scoring none.

With no injuries in the squad and a good bunch of talented Indian players on their roster, Odisha FC will aim to overturn their poor form. The likes of Marcelinho, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio, and Nandha Kumar Sekar will be expected to come out all guns blazing when they take on the Blues.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC ran riot against Kerala Blasters FC in their previous ISL encounter, winning 4-2 on the night. With four different goal scorers in the match, the Blues showed their versatile nature all across the pitch.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. will aim to continue their unbeaten run in the season when they take on the struggling Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

🎥 Watch! Back at the team hotel after the win against Kerala Blasters, we wasted no time to catch up with @ErikPaartalu and @DimasDelgadoMor who spoke about their goals, the celebrations and stories that come with it. #BFCKBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/Ciq3G31028 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 15, 2020

At what time does the ISL match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC kick off?

India: December 17, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV