ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa?

Odisha FC are set to face FC Goa in their fifth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

FC Goa clinched their first win of the ISL season when they defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium. Spaniard Igor Angulo was on target either side of half-time to continue his fine run in front of goal while Jorge Ortiz also chipped in with a goal.

On the other end, Odisha FC come into this ISL game on the back of consecutive losses. They lost against ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC, conceding three goals in the process.

Odisha FC will aim for better performances from their attackers Diego Mauricio, Marcelinho and Manuel Onwu to pose a challenge for the Gaurs.

ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs FC Goa Team News

Odisha FC

Head coach Stuart Baxter will hope to see his side hit their stride in their ISL campaign. Despite having some talented players in their roster, Odisha have struggled to score goals in the ISL this season.

The likes of Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio and Manuel Onwu are yet to deliver in this year's ISL despite their immense attacking potential.

Injuries - Vinit Rai

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None.

FC Goa

Head coach Juan Ferrando will be relieved that his side were able to get their first win of the ISL 2020-21 campaign. The Gaurs have been impressive on the field, and the win was just reward for their performances.

Goa managed to get the monkey off their back when they defeated Kerala Blasters FC 3-1. Last season's ISL Premiers winners will aim to hit a consistent run of form as they progress in the competition.

El Capitán in full gear ahead of Saturday's encounter against Odisha FC. 💪🏻#RiseAgain #OFCFCG pic.twitter.com/oGQ5wABDMD — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 10, 2020

Injuries - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None.

At what time does the Odisha FC and FC Goa ISL match kick off?

India: December 11, 2020 (97:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Odisha FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV.