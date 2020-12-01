Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai City FC welcome ISL newcomers SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday evening. Mumbai managed to scrape past FC Goa six days ago at the Fatorda and returned with all three points thanks to an injury-time spot kick from Adam Le Fondre.

On the other hand, East Bengal, featuring in their first ever ISL match were handed a 2-0 loss at the Tilak Maidan by eternal rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on Friday.

Robbie Fowler’s men did keep much of the ball throughout the match but lack of match fitness and cutting edge in the final third meant that they failed to breach the Mohun Bagan defence. The 45-year-old coach would hope this slow start to the season doesn’t last any longer and the Red and Golds open their account and notch their first win in the ISL against Mumbai City.

After going down to NorthEast United in their opening match, the pressure was on Sergio Lobera to put the points on the board for his new club. And it was a joyful visit to his former home as the Islanders eked out a one-nil win in the final stages of the game. Mumbai City will be boosted by the return of their midfield maestro Ahmed Jahouh from suspension. Mumbai fans would be longing to see their team play the brand of football played by Lobera’s FC Goa as the West Coasters still search for their first open-play goal of the season.

Image courtesy:mumbaicityfc.com

Mumbai City FC v SC East Bengal – Head-to-Head

This might be the first ever ISL meeting between the two sides but they have squared off against each other once before. East Bengal ran out 2-1 winners over Mumbai City in the round of 16 of the Hero Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in April 2018. Achille Emaná’s opener in the first half was cancelled out by Katsumi Yusa before Mahmoud Al Amnah scored the winner for the Red and Golds 20 minutes from time. Current East Bengal squad members Balwant Singh and Sehnaj Singh were in the Mumbai City line-up that day.

East Bengal then went on to defeat Aizawl and Goa to reach the final of the Super Cup where they were thrashed 4-1 by Bengaluru FC.

Last result between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal

Mumbai City FC 1-2 SC East Bengal – 5th April, 2018

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

Mumbai City FC - Amine Chermiti (6), Modou Sougou (3), Rowllin Borges (2)

SC East Bengal - Jaime Santos Colado (16), Marcos Espada (8), Bidyasagar Singh (8)

Clean sheets from last season

Mumbai City FC – 4 (Amrinder Singh)

SC East Bengal – 7 (Lalthuammawia Ralte 4, Mirshad Michu 3)