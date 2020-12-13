Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with each other at the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday. The two teams enter the contest with contrasting form. While Mumbai City FC are on a four-match winning streak, Jamshedpur FC have won only one match so far this season.

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC are a well-drilled unit. The Islanders have conceded only two goals in the five matches they have played, while scoring eight times.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC are still a work-in-progress. They have won only one match and have been held thrice in the competition so far. Their only loss in the campaign came in their first match.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - All you need to know

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides, with Jamshedpur FC picking up victories on three occasions earlier. Mumbai City FC had the upper hand only twice, with one contest ending in a draw.

Results of last five ISL matches between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC (6 February 2020)

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC (19 December 2019)

Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Mumbai City FC (8 February 2019)

Mumbai City FC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC (2 October 2018)

Mumbai City FC 1-2 Jamshedpur FC (1 February 2018)

Top 3 Goalscorers from last season

Mumbai City FC - Amine Chermiti (6), Modou Sougou (3), Rowllin Borges (2)

Jamshedpur FC - Sergio Castel (7), Noe Acosta (3), Piti (1)

Clean Sheets from last season

Mumbai City FC - 4

Jamshedpur FC - 2

Top scorers from the current season

Mumbai City FC - Adam le Fondre (4), Hernan Santana (2), Bartholomew Ogbeche (1)

Jamshedpur FC - Nerijus Valskis (5), Stephen Eze (1)

Clean Sheets from the current season

Mumbai City FC - 3

Jamshedpur FC - 2