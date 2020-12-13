ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Mumbai City FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in Match 28 of ISL 2020-21, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday. Sergio Lobera's side is at the top of the points table, after picking up four wins in five matches. Owen Coyle's team, meanwhile, has picked up only one win from the five matches it has played.

Mumbai City FC began their campaign with a narrow loss to NorthEast United FC. But, the City Football Group-backed side revived themselves with four consecutive wins. They triumphed over FC Goa, SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, and Chennaiyin FC, scoring eight goals and conceding only one in the process.

Jamshedpur FC, too, lost their curtain opener with a one-goal margin to Chennaiyin FC. They followed it with two back-to-back draws against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC. The Red Miners tasted their first victory against favorites ATK Mohun Bagan but were held by SC East Bengal in their last contest.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC have a better record against Mumbai City FC when it comes to facing each other in ISL. The former has three wins over their opponents while the latter has only two. Only one match between the two has ended in a draw.

In the last encounter between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, the Islanders came out on top with a 2-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Amine Chermiti and Bidyananda Singh. Noe Acosta was the lone goalscorer for the Red Miners.

Mumbai City FC wins: 2

Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

Draw: 1

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Mumbai City FC will miss the services of Mandar Rao Dessai as the former FC Goa captain had to exit the bio-bubble, owing to personal problems. In the pre-match press conference, head coach Sergio Lobera stressed the importance of squad rotation as it will be his team's third match in the span of eight days.

Jamshedpur FC have their own suspension and injury issues to take care of. Joyner Lourenco, Narender Gehlot, and Nick Fitzgerald are still not match-fit. Laldinliana Renthlei was sent off in their last fixture against SC East Bengal, and will miss the upcoming match.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XIs

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mehtab Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Adam le Fondre

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP (GK), Karan Amin, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Issac Vanmalsawma

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC look ruthless and can maul Jamshedpur FC if they bring their best form to the game. With a top-notch defense and attack, an easy win for the Islanders can be expected.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 3-0 Jamshedpur FC