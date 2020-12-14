Mumbai City FC are set to take on Jamshedpur FC in their sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC are the in-form team in the ISL, with four wins on the trot. The Islanders are the current ISL league leaders, with 12 points from five matches.

Head coach Sergio Lobera will aim to continue the momentum going into the clash against Jamshedpur FC. Mumbai City FC come into this match on the back of a tough encounter against Chennaiyin FC. English striker Adam Le Fondre scored in the dying minutes of the match to seal the win for the Islanders.

Mumbai City FC have no injuries in their squad as Sergio Lobera has the luxury of a wide range of options in the midfield. Ahmed Jahouh has been in stellar form, controlling the tempo of the play from the middle of the park. Lobera is likely to stick with the same squad that got the win over Chennaiyin FC.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC have got off to a slow start in their ISL 2020-21 campaign with just one win in five matches. They have drawn three matches and lost one so far. Jamshedpur FC are currently placed in the seventh spot on the ISL standings.

The Red Miners played out a 0-0 stalemate against SC East Bengal in their last fixture. Right-back Laldinliana Renthlei was sent off for two rough tackles against the Red and Golds and will be suspended for the Mumbai clash.

Advertisement

Nerijus Valskis has been at his best in front of the goal, with five goals in five matches. Head coach Owen Coyle will back his Lithuanian striker to deliver big against the Islanders.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Jamshedpur FC will bank on striker Nerijus Valskis to deliver against the Islanders (Courtesy - ISL)

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have clashed six times in the ISL over the last three seasons.

Jamshedpur FC enjoy a slim lead in the head-to-head record, with three wins so far. Mumbai City FC have won twice. One match has ended with the two sides sharing the spoils.

Advertisement

Due to their current run of form, Mumbai City FC are the strong favorites to get the win.

Prediction - Mumbai City FC 2 - 1 Jamshedpur FC