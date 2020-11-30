ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal prediction, preview, team news and more

Mumbai City FC host SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Tuesday evening in the 13th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Robbie Fowler's men enter the second game of their ISL season after losing the Kolkata Derby against ATK Mohun Bagan. In a match in which East Bengal had more possession and their fair share of chances, the side lacked a clinical edge in the final third. They eventually lost 2-0 to goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh.

Brace yourselves for an action-packed Tuesday as we take on @MumbaiCityFC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim tomorrow from 7.30 PM



পিছিয়ে পড়া এসসি ইস্টবেঙ্গল ঠিক ঘুরে দাঁড়াবেই! কাল আমাদের দ্বিতীয় পরীক্ষা, মুম্বাইয়ের বিরুদ্ধে, ব্যাম্বোলিমে সন্ধ্যা ৭.৩০ টা থেকে।#MCFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/7z37AyKaoU — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 30, 2020

Mumbai City FC have one win and one loss from their opening two ISL games of the season so far. Despite the fact that Sergio Lobera's men haven't put in the sort of performances that fans expect from them, they still have a win to their name, and Lobera will be thrilled with that.

SL 💬 "They are new in the league, but they have very experienced players. They are a very good team and I think it will be difficult to find chances in their half. We'll have to do well to win."#MCFCSCEB #AamchiCity 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 30, 2020

Despite having a man advantage for the bulk of their last match against FC Goa, Mumbai City FC couldn't really fashion enough chances, until they were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Lenny Rodrigues handled the ball in the box. Adam Le Fondre slammed home the spot-kick for his first goal in the ISL.

East Bengal will know that anything other than a win in this game will lead to more pressure on the team.

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal head-to-head

This will be the first game to ever take place between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal.

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal team news

Sergio Lobera has his midfield metronome Ahmed Jahouh back from suspension after the Moroccan served his ban during the team's win against FC Goa. He is likely to come into the side in the place of Hernan Santana.

The big question for Lobera will be whether to bring Bartholomew Ogbeche back into the side or to stick with Cy Goddard, who put in a decent performance against Goa in the last game.

East Bengal have concerns over the fitness of their striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway. Given the options that Fowler has in his squad, he is unlikely to make too many changes from the team that started the last game against Mohun Bagan.

The Liverpool legend will be looking for Balwant Singh to become more clinical in front of goal to finish the chances that he is getting.

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal predicted XIs

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary; Adam Le Fondre

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma; Balwant Singh

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal prediction

Fans can expect a close contest in this game, with Pilkington and Maghoma carrying a consistent threat for East Bengal. In Le Fondre and Ogbeche, Mumbai City have their own hitmen as well, which makes this game one to watch out for.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1-1 SC East Bengal