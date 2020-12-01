The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will witness a high-octane clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim as Mumbai City FC take on SC East Bengal. The match will be held behind closed doors as the ISL carries on inside the bio-bubble ecosystem due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Mumbai City FC come into this match on the back of a win against FC Goa after losing their opening clash against NorthEast United FC. SC East Bengal made their ISL debut against famed rivals ATK Mohun Bagan with a 2-0 margin.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera got his first win in the Islanders' colours after starting out with a defeat against NorthEast United FC. Despite the absence of the midfielder Ahmed Jahouh owing to suspension, the Mumbai City FC showed great resolve dealing with FC Goa. They kept working hard all across the park patiently and were rewarded in the end for their efforts with a penalty.

Mumbai's overseas signing Adam Le Fondre was on target from the spot clinching the three points for his side to get them going on the standings. The midfield was helmed by the pair of Hernan Santana and Rowlin Borges as they did well to create space and chances for their attackers ahead.

Amey Ranawade was utilized on the right flank in defence with ace defender Mandar Rao Dessai on the other flank as they contained the Goa attackers.

SC East Bengal Preview

SC East Bengal had a forgettable start to their ISL debut as they lost out 2-0 in the first ever Kolkata Derby in the competition. They were outdone by the Mariners in all departments and will aim for a better performance when they take on the Islanders.

Head coach Robbie Fowler will be happy with the performance put in by his midfielders Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinman. Both of the overseas signings were able to hold their own and even had a few chances at the ATK Mohun Bagan goal.

Fowler will have a decision to make in his forward position with both Balwant Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua in the fray. The former had a poor outing against ATK Mohun Bagan which could mean that Jeje gets the nod in the starting eleven.

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

SC East Bengal players in training (Image - SC East Bengal Twitter)

The two teams will be facing for the first time ever in the ISL since it is the debut season for SC East Bengal in the competition.

Mumbai City FC will be boosted by the return of Ahmed Jahouh in the fold and hope to carry the momentum from their win against FC Goa. Their striker Adam Le Fondre is off the mark in the league and will aim to get on a scoring streak.

SC East Bengal were left ruing their missed chances in the Kolkata Derby loss and will hope for a better performance from the attack. ISL veterans Balwant Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua will aim to deliver for the Red and Golds.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 1 - 1 SC East Bengal