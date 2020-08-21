ISL 2020-21: Nerijus Valskis looking forward to reunion with Owen Coyle at Jamshedpur FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of Nerijus Valskis on a two-year contract on Friday. The striker played for Chennaiyin FC in the 2019-20 season under the tutelage of Owen Coyle.

Nerijus Valskis is a lethal goal-poacher

Nerijus Valskis began his professional career with Lithuanian top-division side Futbolo Klubas Žalgiris in 2005. He kept playing for multiple clubs in the Balkan countries like Lithuania, Latvia, Romania and Belarus before making his big break in the 2012-13 season.

His move to Lithuanian first division side FK Suduva allowed him to break into the Lithuanian national team in 2013. The 33-year-old has made 23 international appearances for his national team since then, scoring just one goal as a No. 9 in the team.

Nerijus Valskis scored a record 27 goals for Suduva in the 2012-13 season of the Lithuanian top division, thus earning the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament award.

Speaking to Jamshedpur FC Media, the Lithuanian said:

“I am thrilled to be playing for a football-crazy city like Jamshedpur. The city has a huge legacy in football, and I want to help add silverware by winning the coveted ISL trophy for the fans. It is unfinished business for me, and I hope to work hard towards contributing and making Jamshedpur FC Champion of India! This club has huge ambition, and I can’t wait to kick-start an exciting future.”

Nerijus Valskis then went on to play in Israel and Thailand for clubs like Bnei Yahuda Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol before moving to Chennaiyin FC in the 2019-20 season.

He won the Golden Boot with Chennaiyin FC as well, with 15 goals and 6 assists in a campaign where he combined with his erstwhile strike-partner Rafael Crivellaro to take the club into the knock-outs with a series of wins.

On working with Owen Coyle, Nerijus Valskis said:

“We worked wonders as he lifted and motivated a squad that was struggling, resulting in a turnaround that helped us reach the final. I am looking forward to achieving more success with him."

Under Owen Coyle, Chennaiyin FC took a resurrected stature where Valskis played the most important role. Coyle utilised Valskis to perfection by playing him at his desired position- the false No. 9- alongside Crivellaro. Although Crivellaro has stayed back with Chennaiyin FC despite Jamshedpur FC going all out for him, Coyle will have his task cut out for Valskis upfront.

Speaking about his reunion with Nerijus Valskis, Coyle said:

“Nerka is a seasoned striker with goalscoring prowess and hunger to attack the opposition at all times. His link-up play, agility, and finishing is of the highest order, probably the best in the league, and he was the Golden Boot winner for a reason. His performances last season were so powerful and lethal, that his mere presence in the dressing room and the pitch automatically lifted everyone around him. I look forward to working with him and have another successful season.”

Nerijus Valskis is Jamshedpur FC's first foreign signing. The Red Miners are expected to also announce the arrival of former Motherwell central defender Peter Hartley in a few days.