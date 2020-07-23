ISL 2020-21: Nishu Kumar joins Kerala Blasters on a four-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters announced the arrival of fullback Nishu Kumar on a four-year deal on Wednesday. Nishu Kumar's contract with Kerala Blasters makes him one of the highest-paid Indian footballers currently.

Nishu Kumar rose to prominence in Bengaluru FC

Nishu Kumar began his football career at the Chandigarh football academy at the age of 11. He was then scouted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite Academy. He played for AIFF youth teams in the Junior I-Leagues. Kumar got his first professional contract from ISL (then I-League) side Bengaluru FC in 2015 as a young teenager.

Kumar made his professional debut in the BDFA Super Division 2015-16 before making it to the big stage. He was part of the Bengaluru FC squad which finished runners-up in the AFC Cup 2016.

Nishu Kumar has scored 55 goals so far for the Blues in the I-League, Federation Cup, AFC Cup, Indian Super League and Super Cup. Kumar made his national team debut in a friendly against Jordan in a 1-2 loss in Amman, Jordan.

“In this footballing journey, I am all set to embrace a new challenge, being a part of Kerala Blasters FC. I will give my best for the club, hoping to win many trophies together and bring joy to all the supporters who have been there with the club throughout these years. I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate Kerala Blasters fans who have forever been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God’s own country. Inni Yennum Yellow,” Nishu said after signing for Kerala to the Indian Super League Media team.

Kerala’s Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys was also thrilled to have Nishu join the Blasters ranks. “I would like to congratulate Nishu on joining the club. I’m positive that he will add value to our team with his quality and effort. Nishu is an ambitious youngster looking to achieve greater heights for himself and the club. I am looking forward to guiding him in realizing his ambition and in his position, become a preferred choice in the national team. I'm proud and very happy to have him in our team,” he concluded.

Nishu Kumar is primarily a left-back, but can also play as a makeshift right-back. He also has a knack for moving forward to support the wingers of his team.

Kumar will have the added responsibility of replacing Sandesh Jhingan as the leader of the defence at the back.