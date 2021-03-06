NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Who will win today's match?

The second semifinal of the ISL 2020-21 season will see NorthEast United FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg. The high-octane encounter in the ISL knockouts will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

NorthEast United FC Preview

Khalid Jamil has made a mark in the ISL 2020-21 season, leading the NorthEast United FC team to their best-ever league finish. The Highlanders secured their spot in the playoffs in their final league encounter after a ten-match unbeaten streak.

With his astute ability to bring the best out of his team, Jamil has managed to raise the profile of the Highlanders. They will have all their players available for the crucial semifinal clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ashutosh Mehta, VP Suhair, and Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte have been a few unsung heroes for NorthEast United FC this season. With their promising performances in the league stage, they are likely to pose quite a challenge for ATK Mohun Bagan.

VP Suhair will play in the frontline alongside Luis Machado and Deshorn Brown, with Ralte behind them in the midfield.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Preview

Head coach Antonio Lopez will hope that his side is quick to brush off its disappointing defeat to Mumbai City FC in its last league game. The Mariners' hopes of claiming the ISL League Winners Shield were also dashed, after having lost both their head-to-head clashes to the Islanders.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against a spirited NorthEast United FC side and will have to be consistent in their defensive setup. Sandesh Jhingan and Co. will be up for an eventful night in the backline.

Roy Krishna will be the target man in the attack for the Kolkata giants and will have the company of David Williams and Marcelinho.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Prediction

NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their last ten ISL matches (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides split their two meetings in the ISL league season. ATK Mohun Bagan defeated the Highlanders 2-0 in the first match while the latter bounced back with a 2-1 win in the second.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this clash after a crushing defeat against Mumbai City FC. If they are not able to shake off that loss, the Highlanders can get the upper hand in the semifinal contest.

Considering their recent form, we expect the Highlanders to go into the second leg at the Fatorda Stadium with a goal advantage.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 2 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan