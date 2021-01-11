NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

NorthEast United FC take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. Both teams will hope to keep their playoff aspirations alive by grabbing all three points on offer.
NorthEast United FC started their season on an impressive note with a win over current league leaders Mumbai City FC. Their second win in the campaign was over SC East Bengal.
Despite a bright start, Gerard Nus' men have not looked like a settled and comfortable side so far. They have struggled to keep the ball and have been forced to rely on individual brilliance throughout the league. They are winless in their last six ISL games and are placed 7th in the standings.
Bengaluru FC started slow and looked to have settled down as the season progressed. However, the Blues have now lost four games in a row for the first time in their club history amidst the departure of their former head coach Carles Cuadrat. The Blues are rebuilding from scratch under Naushad Moosa and are placed 6th in the standings.
NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head
NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC have played each other on 9 occasions. The Blues have won 5 fixtures while the Highlanders have managed to win just one game. Three games ended in a stalemate.
The previous fixture between these two teams resulted in a 2-2 draw at the Fatorda at the beginning of the current season.
Last 5 match results between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC 2-2 NorthEast United FC
NorthEast United FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
Bengaluru FC 3-0 NorthEast United FC
NorthEast United FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC
Scorers from the current ISL season
NorthEast United FC: Kwesi Appiah (3); Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado and Benjamin Lambot (2); Federico Gallego and Rochharzela (1)
Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (4), Cleiton Silva (3), Juanan (2)
Clean sheets from the current ISL season
NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet (2)
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2)
More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season
Most Saves - Gurmeet (NEUFC): 14, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC): 24
Most Passes - Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC): 331, Dimas Delgado (BFC): 593
Most Interceptions - Lalengmawia (NEUFC): 24, Harmanjot Khabra (BFC): 25
Most Tackles - Khassa Camara (NEUFC): 41, Suresh Wangjam (BFC): 63
Most Touches - Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC): 452, Dimas Delgado (BFC): 663
Most Assists - Rochharzela (NEUFC): 1, Harmanjot Khabra (BFC): 2
Most Shots - Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC): 23, Sunil Chhetri (BFC): 23Published 11 Jan 2021, 23:06 IST