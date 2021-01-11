NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

NorthEast United FC take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. Both teams will hope to keep their playoff aspirations alive by grabbing all three points on offer.

NorthEast United FC started their season on an impressive note with a win over current league leaders Mumbai City FC. Their second win in the campaign was over SC East Bengal.

Despite a bright start, Gerard Nus' men have not looked like a settled and comfortable side so far. They have struggled to keep the ball and have been forced to rely on individual brilliance throughout the league. They are winless in their last six ISL games and are placed 7th in the standings.

Bengaluru FC started slow and looked to have settled down as the season progressed. However, the Blues have now lost four games in a row for the first time in their club history amidst the departure of their former head coach Carles Cuadrat. The Blues are rebuilding from scratch under Naushad Moosa and are placed 6th in the standings.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC have played each other on 9 occasions. The Blues have won 5 fixtures while the Highlanders have managed to win just one game. Three games ended in a stalemate.

The previous fixture between these two teams resulted in a 2-2 draw at the Fatorda at the beginning of the current season.

SHOT! 💥 Juanan takes a swipe in training earlier today. The Spaniard is one of few Bengaluru FC players to play every single minute of the campaign so far. #WeAreBFC #NEUBFC pic.twitter.com/q3KCtRNgFd — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 11, 2021

Last 5 match results between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC 2-2 NorthEast United FC

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Bengaluru FC 3-0 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC

#NEUBFC tomorrow 💪🏻



The boys are ready for a fight. 💥 pic.twitter.com/O8XzfflmB1 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 11, 2021

Scorers from the current ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Kwesi Appiah (3); Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado and Benjamin Lambot (2); Federico Gallego and Rochharzela (1)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (4), Cleiton Silva (3), Juanan (2)

Clean sheets from the current ISL season

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet (2)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2)

Bengaluru FC have lost four games in a row for the first time in their club history. (Image: ISL)

More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - Gurmeet (NEUFC): 14, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC): 24

Most Passes - Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC): 331, Dimas Delgado (BFC): 593

Advertisement

Most Interceptions - Lalengmawia (NEUFC): 24, Harmanjot Khabra (BFC): 25

Most Tackles - Khassa Camara (NEUFC): 41, Suresh Wangjam (BFC): 63

Most Touches - Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC): 452, Dimas Delgado (BFC): 663

Most Assists - Rochharzela (NEUFC): 1, Harmanjot Khabra (BFC): 2

Most Shots - Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC): 23, Sunil Chhetri (BFC): 23