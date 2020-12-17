Create
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

NorthEast United
NorthEast United's Khassa Camara has been a great driving force for the club (Image credits: ISL Media)
Azhar Mohamed
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 17 Dec 2020, 22:30 IST
Feature
NorthEast United FC are all set to face Jamshedpur FC in what will be the seventh game for both the sides at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in the Hero ISL 2020-21 with two wins and four draws, while Jamshedpur FC have picked up seven points from their six matches so far.

Both teams come into the game after a draw in their respective previous matches. The Highlanders played out a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC, while Jamshedpur FC drew 1-1 with Mumbai City FC.

In the upcoming fixture, Jamshedpur FC will miss Aitor Monroy who picked up a red card. The Highlanders might be cautious with fielding Federico Gallego after the latter returns from injury.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - All you need to know

The last four matches between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur have ended in draws. The teams have met each other six times. Jamshedpur FC have won one, with the rest five ending in stalemates.

Results of the previous ISL matches between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC 3 - 3 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 1 - 1 NorthEast United FC

Jamshedpur FC 0 - 0 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 1 - 1 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 1 - 0 NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC 0 - 0 Jamshedpur FC

Top goals scored this season

NorthEast United FC - Kwesi Appiah (2), Idrissa Sylla (2), Luis Machado (2)

Jamshedpur FCNerijus Valskis (6)

Clean sheets this season

NorthEast United FC - Gurmeet Singh (2), Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (1)

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP (1)

The match between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC is set to be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD with live streaming available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Published 17 Dec 2020, 22:30 IST
