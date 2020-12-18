NorthEast United FC are set to take on Jamshedpur FC in their seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

NorthEast United FC Preview

Head coach Gerard Nus' work in the pre-season seems to be paying dividends after the Highlanders' promising start to ISL 2020-21. The Spaniard has been able to produce a disciplined play from his squad.

NorthEast United FC have been clinical in attack, with the overseas duo of Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla operating well together. They have seen youngsters such as Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, and Rochharzela impress early on in the competition.

With two wins and four draws to their name, NorthEast United FC are placed third on the ISL standings. A win over Jamshedpur FC will propel them into the top two spots.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC come into this encounter with an aim to get back to winning ways. After the surprise 2-1 win over the in-form ATK Mohun Bagan, the Red Miners drew their next two fixtures against SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC.

Head coach Owen Coyle will hope his side is able to regain lost momentum in the ISL when the Red Miners take on the Highlanders. Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis has been in top form with six goals from six matches.

Jamshedpur FC will miss the creative presence of Aitor Monroy after he was sent off early on in the match against Mumbai City FC. However, Coyle will back his squad depth to compensate for Monroy's absence. The likes of Isaac Vanmalsawma and Jackichand Singh have performed well so far, and will be expected to step up.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Nerijus Valskis has been in fine form for Jamshedpur FC (Courtesy - ISL)

The two teams have clashed on six occasions over the past three seasons of the ISL. Jamshedpur FC have won one match while the Highlanders are yet to defeat the Red Miners in the competition.

Four consecutive ISL matches between these two sides have ended in draws. With the two sides in fine form and the attackers on song, we can expect a goal-fest when they clash at the Tilak Maidan on Friday.

Prediction - NorthEast United FC 2 - 2 Jamshedpur FC