Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

NorthEast United FC will bank on Kwesi Appiah in attack (Image - NorthEast United FC Twitter)
NorthEast United FC will bank on Kwesi Appiah in attack (Image - NorthEast United FC Twitter)
Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 05 Dec 2020, 05:12 IST
Feature
Advertisement

The weekend brings along an exciting clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) as NorthEast United FC lock horns with SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

NorthEast United FC Preview

Head coach Gerard Nus has been able to extract the best out of his NorthEast United FC team with a disciplined approach. The team has been clinical in all of the areas on the pitch which has been a key reason for their unbeaten status in the ISL.

After starting off with a win against Mumbai City FC in their ISL 2020-21 opener, the Highlanders settled for two draws - against Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. Both their overseas strikers Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla have started off in fine fashion in front of the goal. Both of them have scored two goals so far in their debut ISL campaign and will be the key for their team's chances against East Bengal.

SC East Bengal Preview

Head coach Robbie Fowler has had a rough start to his first stint in India. He has faced demoralising defeats in two consecutives matches in the ISL. SC East Bengal lost 0-2 to staunch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan which was followed by a 0-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC.

The Red and Golds have struggled in their attack and have not scored a single goal in the competition. Experienced strikers, Balwant Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua have struggled to get going in front of the goal. It will be interesting to see if Fowler persists with Balwant Singh or decides to go for the 'Mizo Sniper' in the starting eleven.

The Englishman will be expecting a better performance from his defence as well with the likes of Daniel Fox and Scott Nevlle not hitting their strides yet. They have conceded five goals in two matches and will have to step up their game in the coming fixtures.

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

SC East Bengal will aim for their first win against NorthEast United FC (Courtesy - ISL)
SC East Bengal will aim for their first win against NorthEast United FC (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides will be facing for the first time in the ISL as SC East Bengal are playing in their debut season in the competition.

NorthEast United FC will back themselves to continue their unbeaten streak of games, with a balanced squad in their ranks. SC East Bengal will be motivated to finally get up and running in the ISL.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1 - 1 SC East Bengal

Published 05 Dec 2020, 05:11 IST
ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal NorthEast United FC Jeje Lalpekhlua ISL News ISL Analysis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी