The weekend brings along an exciting clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) as NorthEast United FC lock horns with SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

NorthEast United FC Preview

Head coach Gerard Nus has been able to extract the best out of his NorthEast United FC team with a disciplined approach. The team has been clinical in all of the areas on the pitch which has been a key reason for their unbeaten status in the ISL.

After starting off with a win against Mumbai City FC in their ISL 2020-21 opener, the Highlanders settled for two draws - against Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. Both their overseas strikers Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla have started off in fine fashion in front of the goal. Both of them have scored two goals so far in their debut ISL campaign and will be the key for their team's chances against East Bengal.

We're working very hard every day to get better. Our perseverance will bear fruit.



ফিরে আসার লড়াইয়ে পরিশ্রমই হল আমাদের মূলমন্ত্র। আজ ঘাম ঝরালে কাল তার ফল মিলবেই।#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/DD16UNYsx5 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 3, 2020

SC East Bengal Preview

Head coach Robbie Fowler has had a rough start to his first stint in India. He has faced demoralising defeats in two consecutives matches in the ISL. SC East Bengal lost 0-2 to staunch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan which was followed by a 0-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC.

The Red and Golds have struggled in their attack and have not scored a single goal in the competition. Experienced strikers, Balwant Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua have struggled to get going in front of the goal. It will be interesting to see if Fowler persists with Balwant Singh or decides to go for the 'Mizo Sniper' in the starting eleven.

The Englishman will be expecting a better performance from his defence as well with the likes of Daniel Fox and Scott Nevlle not hitting their strides yet. They have conceded five goals in two matches and will have to step up their game in the coming fixtures.

Advertisement

We're working very hard every day to get better. Our perseverance will bear fruit.



ফিরে আসার লড়াইয়ে পরিশ্রমই হল আমাদের মূলমন্ত্র। আজ ঘাম ঝরালে কাল তার ফল মিলবেই।#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/DD16UNYsx5 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 3, 2020

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

SC East Bengal will aim for their first win against NorthEast United FC (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides will be facing for the first time in the ISL as SC East Bengal are playing in their debut season in the competition.

NorthEast United FC will back themselves to continue their unbeaten streak of games, with a balanced squad in their ranks. SC East Bengal will be motivated to finally get up and running in the ISL.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1 - 1 SC East Bengal