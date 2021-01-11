NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Two teams in the midst of a horrible run of form face each other at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday, as Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United FC in the ISL.

NorthEast United haven't won any of their last six games, and this season is slowly developing into an all-too-familiar story for the Highlanders. Gerard Nus has to turn things around for his side, and will look to begin the recovery against the struggling Bengaluru FC team.

In their last game, NorthEast lost 4-2 to Hyderabad FC. They clawed their way back to 2-2, after going two goals down. But a late brace from Liston Colaco ensured that Nus' side ended that game with no point.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, have lost each of their last four games. Their last match, which they lost 1-0 to SC East Bengal, was the first one under interim coach Naushad Moosa. The latter has taken over from Carles Cuadrat, who was relieved off his duties.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head

Bengaluru have beaten the Highlanders five times in the eight ISL meetings between the two teams so far. NorthEast United beat the Blues only once, which happened in the first leg of the semifinals in the 2018-19 season. The rest of the two games ended in a draw.

NorhtEast United form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Bengaluru FC form guide: L-L-L-L-W

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC team news

NorthEast United FC

Kwesi Appiah has injury concerns and is unlikely to feature in this game for NorthEast United. Dylan Fox didn't start the last game against Hyderabad FC. So he is likely to come into the side to partner Benjamin Lambot at the heart of the defense.

Bengaluru FC

Harmanjot Khabra will be back from suspension, but whether he will slot in at right-back remains to be seen. Leon Augustine could come into the side to replace Udanta Singh, while Kristian Opseth could start this game as well.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gurmeet; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meitei, Federico Gallego, VP Suhair; Idrissa Sylla.

Bengaluru FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Leon Augustine, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri; Kristian Opseth.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction

With both teams showing a lack of confidence at the moment, it is hard to separate them. Both need to get their act together otherwise they have every chance of slipping further on the points table. This match has all the possibility of finishing in a draw.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC