NorthEast United FC will look to extend their unbeaten run when they face Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday in the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

NorthEast United FC are yet to lose a single game in the league stage so far. They are arguably the most improved side in the ongoing ISL.

They began their campaign with a surprising 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC. The Highlanders then went on to draw their next two games with Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. NorthEast United FC comfortably coasted past SC East Bengal with a 2-0 win. They drew their last game 2-2 with Bengaluru FC.

Chennaiyin FC also began their current campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. However, they have been winless since then. The Marina Machans drew their next game 0-0 with Kerala Blasters FC before losing to Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.

Gerard Nus' NorthEast United are known to be resolute and disciplined in defence. The Highlanders are expected to go with the same game plan.

Csaba Laszlo's Chennaiyin FC have some injury concerns surrounding Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Goncalves, and Enes Sipovic. They generally play their free-flowing game and will do the same against NorthEast United FC.

A win for the Highlanders will propel them to the top of the table while Chennaiyin FC have the unique chance to enter the top four with a win.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - All you need to know

Both NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC have been playing in the Indian Super League since its inception in 2014. They have faced each other on 12 occasions across the past 6 seasons.

The Highlanders have won 6 of those while Chennaiyin FC have won 3 games. 3 games ended up as draws. Their last encounter was an entertaining 2-2 draw in February 2020 in the ISL 2019-20 league stage.

Last 5 Head-to-Head results between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC

NorthEast United FC 2-2 Chennaiyin FC

NorthEast United FC 0-2 Chennaiyin FC

NorthEast United FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC

NorthEast United FC 4-3 Chennaiyin FC

NorthEast United FC 3-1 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC will bank on Esmael Goncalves. (Image: ISL)

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

NorthEast United FC - Asamoah Gyan (4), Redeem Tlang (3), Martin Chaves (3)

Chennaiyin FC - Nerijus Valskis (15), Rafael Crivellaro (7), Lallianzuala Chhangte (7)

Clean sheets from last season

NorthEast United FC - 3

Chennaiyin FC - 4

Top scorers from the current season

NorthEast United FC - Kwesi Appiah (2), Idrissa Sylla (2), Luis Machado (2)

Chennaiyin FC - Anirudh Thapa (1), Esmael Goncalves (1), Jakub Sylvestr (1)

Clean sheets from the current season

NorthEast United FC - 2

Chennaiyin FC - 1

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - Gurmeet (7 - NEUFC), Vishal Kaith (7 - CFC)

Most Passes - Khassa Camara (176 - NEUFC), Rafael Crivellaro (191 - CFC),

Most Interceptions - Khassa Camara (15 - NEUFC), Anirudh Thapa (12 - CFC)

Most Tackles - Khassa Camara (27 - NEUFC), Deepak Tangri (21 - CFC)

Most Touches - Khassa Camara (243 - NEUFC), Rafael Crivellaro (225 - CFC)

Most Shots - Luis Machado (10 - NEUFC), Rafael Crivellaro (9 - CFC)