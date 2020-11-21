The seventh season of the Indian Super League kicked off yesterday with a clash between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the opening tie at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The coastal state will play host for the entire tournament across three stadiums and the matches will be held behind closed doors.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC will be hoping to put years of disappointing performances behind them and start anew this season. They have brought young Spanish coach Gerard Nus who has signed as many as 19 new players for the upcoming season.

With some of their crucial players from past seasons such as Redeem Tlang moving on, they have a new team in place for the ISL 2020-21 season. Historically NEUFC have always struggled for goals and are one of the least attacking sides in the entire league.

However, this season we can expect a major overhaul in their playing style with Gerard Nus recruiting quality attackers such as Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla and Luis Machado. All of these players have considerable experience in European leagues which will certainly help the case of NorthEast United FC in front of the goal. Some of the Indian signings such as Rochharzela, Ashutosh Mehta, Britto PM and VP Suhair provide them a talented bunch of players across the park.

The head coach, Gerard Nus has named fan favorite Federico Gallego, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Apuia Ralte and Benjamin Lambot as the core leadership group for the season ahead.

Mumbai City FC Preview

Mumbai City FC are also a side that will consist of a new core of players in comparison to their squad composition last season. They barely missed out on the playoffs spot and finished fifth on the standings last year.

Mumbai City FC have effected a coup of sorts by bringing FC Goa's former coach Sergio Lobera into their ranks. Along with the Spanish coach, four crucial players - Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai also followed their coach to the Islanders.

They also signed Cy Goddard and Hernan Santana to add more depth to their midfield, which possesses multiple options for head coach Lobera to choose from. The Indian contingent includes the likes of Rowlin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Pranjal Bhumij and Farukh Choudhary.

The attack packs great firepower with the acquisitions of Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche making up one of the strongest attacking outfits in the ISL this season.

ISL 2020-21: NEUFC vs MCFC Match Prediction

Mumbai City FC have some serious firepower in their attack (Image - Mumbai City FC Twitter)

Mumbai City FC enjoy a 7-3 win record over the Highlanders in the head-to-head. The matches have always seen a high number of goals pouring in.

The NorthEast United FC have a lot of youngsters in their ranks, who are comparatively less experienced but will back themselves to deliver. The young coach Gerard Nus will be aiming to bring the best out of his unit and they will surely fancy their chances to cause an upset.

With the attacking history of Sergio Lobera at FC Goa, we can expect Mumbai City FC to be the dominant side on the pitch. They have a lot of talented and experienced campaigners in the squad and will be raring to go all guns blazing.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1 - 3 Mumbai City FC