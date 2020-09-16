ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC sign Steven Taylor

Odisha FC appear to be moving in the right direction with all their signings and have taken another big step as they announced the signing of former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor.

Steven Taylor has signed a one-year deal with the Bhubaneshwar-based club, with an option to extend for another year.

The 34-year-old has had a decent career as he made his debut for Newcastle United in a UEFA Cup match in the 2003-04 season. From there, he went on to make 195 Premier League appearances, chipping in with 12 goals.

The English centre-back spent more than a decade with the Magpies, even getting relegated and playing in the Championship with the side. He also helped the club gain promotion to the top tier of English football.

After leaving England, Steven Taylor played for the Portland Timbers in the MLS and turned up for the Wellington Pheonix in the A-League for a couple of seasons, captaining the club in his latter season in Wellington before joining Odisha FC.

Odisha FC manager Stuart Baxter welcomed his latest addition with some high praise. He said:

"Steven's credentials speak for themself, but more than that we are bringing leadership qualities into our young squad. He is an exceptional defender and is a presence that will give the whole team a whole boost."

Steven Taylor expressed delight at being re-united with Baxter and said:

"I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and am hopeful that my experience and leadership qualities will be helpful for the team. I am very happy to be working under Stuart once again and can't wait to meet all the young Indian lads."

Setting goals for the season, he said:

"I hope I can help the lads push on and in turn egg the team on towards the playfoff spots. I am looking forward to create something special at Odisha, make no mistake about it."