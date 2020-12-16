ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Odisha FC will hope to register their first win in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) when they host Bengaluru FC on Thursday, at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC started their 2020-21 campaign with a 0-1 loss to Hyderabad FC. They eked out a 2-2 draw with Jamshedpur FC after going down 0-2, thanks to a late onslaught by Diego Mauricio. Stuart Baxter's side failed to build on that momentum and has now succumbed to three consecutive losses to ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City, and FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC drew their first two ISL 2020-21 games 2-2 and 0-0 with FC Goa and Hyderabad FC respectively. They earned their first win over Chennaiyin FC with a slender 1-0 scoreline, before playing an entertaining 2-2 draw with NorthEast United FC. Carles Cudarat's men showed their quality when they met Kerala Blasters in their most recent fixture as they ran away with a 4-2 victory.

Bengaluru FC have the opportunity to jump to 2nd in the standings with a win while Odisha FC will look to get to 9th in the table with any number of points possible.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head

Odisha FC have only faced Bengaluru FC on two occasions in the 2019-20 season since their inception in 2019. The Juggernauts replaced Delhi Dynamos FC in the Indian Super League. The Blues came out on top in both the fixtures.

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC (4 December 2019)

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Odisha FC (22 January 2020)

Odisha FC form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Bengaluru FC form guide: D-D-W-D-W

Juanan will offer a crucial aerial presence to Bengaluru FC during set-pieces. (Image: ISL)

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC team news

Odisha FC put up a brave performance against FC Goa and may go with the same starting line-up. Marcelinho is expected to be kept out of the team sheet as the Brazilian has shown a lack of match fitness and discipline.

Bengaluru FC are expected to go unchanged as well. Rahul Bheke may replace Pratik Chaudhari, depending on his fitness issues.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC predicted XIs

Odisha FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor (C), Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

Bengaluru FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction

Odisha FC are yet to win a game so far in this season. They have failed to settle down after 5 games and the situation is relatively grim for Stuart Baxter. Bengaluru FC look to have finally found their feet after a shaky start to the season. They eased past Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 in their previous game, and are expected to have an easy outing against Odisha FC as well.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC