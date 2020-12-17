Odisha FC are set to take on Bengaluru FC in their sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Odisha FC Preview

The Kalinga Warriors will aim to channel all of their warrior spirit when they take on the unbeaten Bengaluru FC. Over the course of five matches in their ISL 2020-21 campaign, Odisha FC have not been able to rack up a single win.

With four losses and one drawn match, they are currently placed in the 10th spot on the ISL standings. Head coach Stuart Baxter will hope that his side is able to break out of a three-match losing streak.

Odisha FC have lost against ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC and FC Goa coming into this encounter. They will have a tough task on their hands when they face Bengaluru FC in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Head coach Carles Cuadrat will be pleased with his side's current form in their ISL campaign. After starting out with a couple of draws, they won their first match against Chennaiyin FC.

The Blues have gained in strength after starting off on a subdued note in this ISL season. Their attacking unit is looking impressive on the pitch with a good combination of overseas players and Indian youngsters.

The likes of Ashique Kuruniyan, Rahul Bheke and Suresh Wangjam have established themselves as the key members of the Blues' squad. Bengaluru FC had four distinct goal scorers in their commanding 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC. They will hope to carry the positive momentum from the win into their encounter against Odisha FC.

Cuadrat's men have a perfect record against the Kalinga Warriors, having run away victorious on both occasions last season. #WeAreBFC #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/S9MWRLQXTN — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 16, 2020

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Diego Mauricio is a key player for the Odisha FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

The two teams met on a couple of occasions last season when Odisha FC made their debut. They were previously known as Delhi Dynamos FC before taking up their new identity.

Bengaluru FC emerged victorious in both their encounters in the ISL 2019-20, scoring four goals in two matches. Odisha FC were not able to open their account and will come into this match with intent.

Considering their form since the start of the ISL season, Bengaluru FC are big favourites to win comfortably in Bambolim.

Prediction - Odisha FC 0 - 2 Bengaluru FC