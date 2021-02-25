Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Odisha FC were thrashed 6-1 by Mumbai City FC in the 105th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. Although Odisha FC took the lead at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, Mumbai City FC pumped four goals past them in the first-half itself.

Mumbai City FC, who needed a win to keep their hopes of clinching top spot alive, didn’t start the game brightly. They conceded a penalty as early as the eighth minute after Ahmed Jahouh brought down Jerry Mawihmingthanga inside the box. Maurico converted the resultant spot-kick to put Odisha FC 1-0 up.

Mumbai City FC soon found their groove, with Bartholomew Ogbeche netting the equalizer in the 14th minute. The experienced forward got in between the Odisha FC defenders and headed Jahouh's free-kick past Arshdeep Singh.

Odisha FC suffered a major blow when Steven Taylor walked off after sustaining an injury. After the cooling break, Mumbai City FC took the lead through Bipin. Ogbeche controlled a cross from CY Goddard before unleashing a shot, which deflected off Jacob Tratt to find Bipin, who found the back of the net.

Mumbai City FC soon made it 3-1, with Ogbeche scoring his second. The 36-year-old once again rose high to head home a Jahouh free-kick. The first-half came to a cracking end for the Islanders as a sliced clearance from Kamalpreet Singh fell kindly for CY Goddard, whose stunning strike hit the top-left corner.

Mumbai City FC's dominance continued in the second-half as Arshdeep let in Bipin’s strike from inside the box. Bipin received a pass from Ogbeche before unleashing a shot, with the Odisha FC custodian messing up a regulation save. Substitute Mandar Rao Dessai then collected a pass from Goddard and delivered an inviting cross to Bipin, who headed it wide.

Jahouh's dangerous shot from distance saw Arshdeep push it back into play. Kamalpreet received the ball but lost it quickly to Vikram Partap Singh, whom the former tripped inside the box. The referee quickly pointed to the spot. However, the resultant spot-kick from Jahouh was superbly saved by Arshdeep.

But Mumbai City FC were not done yet as Bipin Singh soon bagged his hat-trick. Arshdeep did really well to save Rowllin Borges’ initial shot, but the ball fell kindly for Bipin, who tapped home from close range. With the win, the Islanders remain in the hunt for a top spot finish in the ISL.

Who was the Hero of the Match?

Bipin Singh has contributed five goals and four assists for Mumbai City FC this season. Courtesy: ISL

Mumbai City FC's hat-trick hero Bipin Singh was rightly adjudged the Hero of the Match. Bipin has managed to establish himself as one of the most improved Indian players in the present edition of the ISL.

The 25-year-old, who has provided four assists this season, showed his proficiency in front of goal against Odisha FC.