ISL 2020-21: Oldest used foreign players in the league

The names of the oldest foreign imports playing their trade in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) have been revealed. Bengaluru FC's Spanish midfielder Dimas Delgado, at 37 years 10 months and 22 days old, is the oldest player to play in the Indian top-flight this term.

FC Goa's prolific front man Igor Angulo is the second oldest player on the list. The 36-year-old Spaniard currently tops the ISL golden boot race having netted nine goals in nine outings for the Gaurs.

Mumbai City FC's stellar attacking duo of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam le Fondre are part of this list with the latter being the youngest at 34 years and 18 days old. The Englishman has been in fine form for the Islanders, scoring six goals in eight ISL games, and is tied with Nerijus Valskis and Roy Krishna in the golden boot race.

Hyderabad FC pair Fran Sandaza and Lluís Sastre, Kerala Blasters' defensive lynchpin Costa Nhamoinesu, Odisha FC skipper Steven Taylor, Bengaluru FC mainstay Erik Paartalu and East Bengal full-back Danny Fox complete the list.

Our Zimbabwean 🦁 is back in business! 💪@costyy26 #MCFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/YOntS6UXYp — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 2, 2021

Oldest used foreigners in ISL 2020-21

Dimas Delgado (Spain) - Bengaluru FC - 37 Years 10 Months 22 Days

Igor Angulo (Spain) - FC Goa - 36 Years 11 Month 4 Days

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Nigeria) - Mumbai City FC - 36 Years 2 Months 19 Days

Fran Sandaza (Spain) - Hyderabad FC - 36 years 1 Month 0 Days

Costa Nhamoinesu (Zimbabwe) - Kerala Blasters - 34 Years 11 Months 14 Days

Steven Taylor (England) - Odisha FC - 34 years 10 Months 29 Days

Lluís Sastre Reus (Spain) - Hyderabad FC - 34 Years 9 Months 4 Days

Erik Paartalu (Australia) - Bengaluru FC - 34 Years 7 Months 25 Days

Danny Fox (Scotland) - SC East Bengal - 34 Years 6 Months 25 Days

Adam le Fondre (England) - Mumbai City FC - 34 Years 18 Days