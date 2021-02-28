ISL playoffs scenario: ATK Mohun Bagan- Mumbai City FC to battle for summit and ACL spot in final league match

The Indian Super League (ISL) has been criticized in the past for not giving any incentive to the league stage winners. After booking their playoffs spot, the clubs often found themselves relaxed in the forthcoming matches.

But, with an AFC Champions League spot up for grabs and no winner after 19 rounds of matches, that is not to be the case this season.

Two teams who have dominated the proceedings - ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC - will battle for the top spot. It is only fitting that they cross swords in the final match of the league stage before treading on separate paths in the semi-finals.

ATK Mohun Bagan have 40 points and only require a draw to clinch the League Winners Shield. Mumbai City FC have three points fewer and require a win at all cost, thereby leveling the terms and sneaking ahead on a better head-to-head record.

Mumbai City FC will only have themselves to blame

Mumbai City FC players (from left to right) Hernan Santana, Bipin Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, and Cy Goddard celebrate after scoring a goal (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC should have won the race much before. The Islanders lost their opening match before cruising on a 12-match unbeaten streak. They collected 30 points in that phase, scoring 19 goals and conceding only four times.

However, they lost momentum at the business end of the tournament. Mumbai City FC picked just four points in their next five matches. Their defense looked shaky as they let the opposition score 12 goals past them.

The Islanders revived themselves with a resounding 6-1 win over bottom-placed Odisha FC in their last match.

Great result for @MumbaiCityFC before the last game of the league season. And what a grandstand finish we're going to have on the final #SuperSunday of the #ISL. So, arrange yourselves... — Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) February 24, 2021

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

"It's going to be an amazing game. Tomorrow, we play to make our dreams come true. I think we have put a big effort to reach in this position. We need to enjoy because games like tomorrow don't come a lot in our career. We can achieve something amazing for our club," Lobera said in the pre-match press conference.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Hugo Boumous remain suspended for the tie. A lot depends on the trio of Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, and Ahmed Jahouh who hummed to the tune of pied-piper Sergio Lobera and followed him from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan are on a dream run

David Williams (left) and Roy Krishna (right) have proved to be a deadly duo for ATK Mohun Bagan this season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan began their 2020-21 ISL campaign on the back of three consecutive wins. After suffering a shock defeat to Jamshedpur FC, the Mariners picked themselves up and went five games unbeaten.

However, ATK Mohun Bagan lost their footing thereafter and picked up only four points in their next four matches. Building on a rock-solid defense, the Mariners picked up fifteen points in their next five matches.

The win pipped Mumbai City FC at the summit and spurted them to the top.

Now we will have to be Atmanirbhar Mohun Bagan on Sunday. https://t.co/EVWl8IGqiL — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) February 24, 2021

A victory in their previous game against Hyderabad FC would have sealed ATK Mohun Bagan the top spot. However, the two sides ended up playing a 2-2 draw.

"We have to be prepared for winning and not drawing. This is the mentality in the staff and the players. We have to win the match and are not thinking about the draw. We came after winning five matches continuously. In a competition like ISL, it is not possible. Now, the idea is to win the next match. We will play for three points," Habas said ahead of the encounter.

Marshalled by Tiri at the back, ATK Mohun Bagan have the best defensive setup in the league, conceding only 13 goals and maintaining 10 clean sheets. Indian national team regulars Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal will guard the defense alongside him while Arindam Bhattacharja will take the command under the sticks.

ATK Mohun Bagan will miss Subhasish Bose in the back while Edu Garcia and Marcelinho's return will give them a massive boost. Being the top scorer of the competition, Roy Krishna is expected to fire on all cylinders against Mumbai City FC.