ISL 2020-21 playoffs schedule: Fixtures, venue, date and match timings

Well, we've reached the business end of the league and are all set for the ISL 2020-21 playoffs. The first playoff match will see FC Goa take on table-toppers Mumbai City FC in a mouth-watering clash.

ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against NorthEast United FC in the second semi-final. With the trophy at stake, all four teams will look to give it their best shot.

ISL 2020-21 playoffs schedule and match timings (All timings in IST)

Friday, March 5th

Semi-Final 1 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC (1st Leg) at 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 6th

Semi-Final 2 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (1st Leg) at 7:30 PM

Monday, March 8th

Semi-Final 1 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa (2nd Leg) at 7:30 PM

Tuesday, March 9th

Semi-Final 2 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC (2nd Leg) at 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 13th

Final - (Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2) at 7:30 PM

ISL 2020-21 Playoffs Venues

The semis will take place across two venues in Goa. The first leg of semi-final 1 and the second leg of semi-final 2 are scheduled to be played at the Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The remaining two matches will see teams in action at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The PNJ Stadium in Fatorda will host the final of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020/21).

ISL 2020-21 playoffs format & rules

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will play each other twice at two different venues and so will ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC.

There will be no away-goal rule used in the semis since all the games will be played in Goa. Thus, AIFF have planned to decide the winner via extra time if the game ends in a draw after an aggregate of both legs.

If the scorers remain the same post extra time, penalties will come into play.