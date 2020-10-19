ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal sign former Southampton defender Danny Fox

Following the signings of Scot Neville and Matti Steinmann, East Bengal have now completed the signing of English defender Danny Fox. The 34-year-old most recently played for Wigan Athletic in the Championship - the second division of English football.

Danny Fox has also played in the Premier League with Southampton FC between 2011 and 2014, a club for whom he made 69 appearances in all competitions and scored one goal. He was also part of the Burnley side that played in the Premier League for a single season in 2009-10 before being relegated to the Championship.

Talking about his new assignment with SC East Bengal, Fox said:

“I am thrilled to be a part of SC East Bengal, a club rich in history. I’ve rubbed shoulders with the very best in the Premier League and would love to share the benefit of my experience with the squad. The challenge of representing the Red and Gold motivates me to reach for new heights.”

SC East Bengal: Turning over a new leaf

Although it was a long and arduous process to get into the Indian Super League, SC East Bengal now find themselves in the top tier of Indian football. It is only fitting that former Liverpool legend and Brisbane Roar manager Robbie Fowler will take charge of the club in their initial foray in the league.

So far, Scot Nevill, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, and Danny Fox are the overseas signings for the club. In fact, Pilkington and Fox most recently played together with Wigan Athletic in the Championship. However, after the club went into administration, many first-team players sought greener pastures.

With somewhat of a star-studded line-up, it remains to be seen how Robbie Fowler marshals his troops as the new ISL season is just around the corner.