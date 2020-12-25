ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal are searching for their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL).2020-21 as they take on Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the eighth game-week.

East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler is yet to find his best eleven. His team is currently sitting at the bottom of the ISL table, with just two points from six games. Their opponents, Chennaiyin FC come into this match on the back of a 2-1 win against FC Goa.

Chennaiyin FC have displayed attacking prowess in recent few matches and have shown they are a difficult side to beat. Both teams will look to get all possible points as the race to the top gets tighter with each passing game.

In terms of team news, Chennaiyin FC's Reagan Singh is unavailable after picking up a yellow card in the game against FC Goa. A player with an accumulation of four yellow cards misses the next game. The club will also be without Esmael Goncalves.

SC East Bengal should have all players available, but the future of many players hangs in the balance, if reports are to be believed.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - All you need to know

The two sides meet for the first time in the ISL. SC East Bengal will look to end their winless streak while Csaba Laszlo will hope for an improved performance from his side.

Top goal scorers from the current season

SC East Bengal – Jacques Maghoma (2)

Chennaiyin FC - Esmael Goncalves (1), Rafael Crivellaro (1), Rahim Ali (1), Anirudh Thapa (1) & Jakub Sylvestr (1)

Clean sheets from the current season

SC East Bengal - Sankar Roy (1)

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (2)

