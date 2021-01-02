ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will look to register their first victory of the season when they take on Odisha FC at the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

With the league almost down the halfway mark, both teams are yet to register a win so far. The coaches will go into the game with pressure mounting on them to get favourable results.

SC East Bengal were behind in their last game against Chennaiyin FC but equalized twice to finish with a 2-2 scoreline. They have three draws in their last four encounters, something they will be glad about.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have failed to keep a clean sheet so far this season. They have a shaky defense which has allowed the opponent's strikers to get past them. The Odisha-based club drew its previous fixture with NorthEast United FC, which saw two goals each from the two sides.

With three valuable points up for grabs, a thrilling clash is on the cards when the two teams meet on Sunday.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - All you need to know

The two sides will meet each other for the first time in the history of the ISL.

Top goal scorers from the current season

Advertisement

SC East Bengal FC – Matti Steinmann (2), Jacques Maghoma (2)

Odisha FC – Diego Mauricio (3)

Clean sheets from the current season

SC East Bengal – Sankar Roy (1)

Odisha FC – No clean sheet

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves – Debjit Majumder (SCEB) - 14, Arshdeep Singh (OFC) - 17

Most Passes – Matti Steinmann (SCEB) - 330, Shubham Sarangi (OFC) - 241

Most Touches – Matti Steinmann (SCEB) - 393, Shubham Sarangi (OFC) - 375

Most Tackles – Matti Steinmann (SCEB) - 24, Gaurav Bora (OFC) - 30

Most Fouls – Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) & Mohammed Rafique (SCEB) - 10, Gaurav Bora (OFC) - 16