ISL 2020-21: Top 10 goals from last season

The Indian Super League (ISL) saw some fantastic goals scored last season, with former Chennaiyin striker Nerijus Valskis clinching the ISL Golden Boot award with sixteen goals. While he was the most prolific striker in the ISL, we saw some absolutely brilliant strikes from players from different teams in the league.

We look back at the ten best goals from last season's ISL. Needless to say, the list is subjective, and there were many great goals in the ISL that did not make the top ten!

10. Edu Garcia vs Bengaluru FC

Formerly of Bengaluru FC, Edu Garcia scored a superb goal towards the end of the match when the home team was up 2-0 and made it 2-1. He would go on to assist Soosai for the equalizer a few minutes later as well. The goal was scored from a move that was started by Garcia and finished with great competency.

9. Panagiotis Triadis vs Mumbai City FC

You know that feeling when a ball is struck so sweetly, you just know it's flying into the corner of the net? When Panagiotis Triadis picked up the ball on the left flank, cut inside and unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the box against Mumbai City FC at home, he probably experienced that same feeling. Did the keeper really have any chance here?

8. Nishu Kumar vs Hyderabad FC

Then Bengaluru FC full-back Nishu Kumar settled his team's home match in the ISL against Hyderabad FC with a goal he won't forget for the rest of his career. Seemingly a set-piece routine that would have been practiced on the training pitch, Kumar displayed immaculate technique to lash the ball home on the half-volley.

7. Marcelinho vs Kerala Blasters FC

We all love seeing a good old fashioned free kick in the ISL, don't we? For Hyderabad FC fans, Marcelinho's free kick winner against Kerala Blasters at home was a rare high point in what was otherwise a dour ISL season.

The fact that the ball was largely in the centre and yet found itself in the top corner make this free-kick even more impressive. And to make it sweeter, this was Hyderabad's first-ever home game of the ISL season as well.

6. Asamoah Gyan vs FC Goa

It's the kind of goal that doesn't look too unusual. What's so great about a finish into the far post? Well, on closer inspection, this Asamoah Gyan goal against FC Goa at home for NorthEast United FC has class written all over it. The short back-lift, the narrow angle, and the onrushing defenders make this goal one of the best in the ISL. See it for yourself.

5. Vinit Rai vs Chennaiyin FC

This one stands out purely for its technique. Observe how Rai times his arrival towards the ball perfectly and then unleashes a strike right through the middle of the ball. The build up isn't too bad too, with some tidy play to set up the Indian midfielder before he decided to put his laces through it.

4. Sunil Chhetri vs Chennaiyin FC

What's a top ten ISL goals list without one from captain fantastic himself? Sunil Chhetri doubled Bengaluru's lead against Chennaiyin in the southern derby with a goal that had his signature all over it.

A long ball found him making the perfectly timed run, and then Chhetri had the game sense to not take a touch. Scoring the goal with his first touch is what makes this goal so special.

3. Anirudh Thapa vs FC Goa

Big game. Big goal. That Anirudh Thapa has boundless energy on the pitch is a known fact, but in the first semi-final against FC Goa at home, Thapa also showed he can curl one into the top corner with finesse.

Watch how he starts the move, falls down, but doesn't give up on the sequence of play. He gets the ball on the second occasion, and he had just one thing on his mind. A goal deserving of being in the top three.

2. Martin Chaves vs Chennaiyin FC

We're not going to describe this one for you. Just watch. Uruguayan magic.

1. Rafael Crivallero vs NorthEast United FC

And finally, the best goal of last year's ISL season. Rafael Crivallero, Chennaiyin FC's Brazilian maestro, shows skill, vision, quick thought, technique, and perfect execution to beat Subhashish Roychowdhary from right ahead of the half-line.

Just one glance was all he needed to see the keeper's position, and his mind was made up. A truly world-class goal. Take a bow!