ISL 2020-21: Twitter reacts as Bengaluru FC part ways with Carles Cuadrat

2019 ISL champions Bengaluru FC today announced that they had parted ways with head coach Carles Cuadrat.

The Blues announced they had sacked Cuadrat after suffering their third straight loss of this ISL season, losing 3-1 to Mumbai City FC at Fatorda on Tuesday.

Bengaluru are currently fifth in the ISL standings, nine games into the season.

Bengaluru FC director Parth Jindal said that the decision had been made because the club felt that the team had moved away from the standards that they had set for themselves in the previous years.

“After deep deliberation with the management, we feel the club needs to head in a new direction – one where the ethos and philosophy of Bengaluru FC begins reflecting again. While we enjoyed success with Carles in the past, we felt there was a departure from the philosophy that we hold true this season, which prompted us to arrive at this decision,” Jindal said.

Statement: Bengaluru FC and Carles Cuadrat have parted ways by mutual consent. #ThankYouCarles #WeAreBFC https://t.co/AjVrSuvlAb — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 6, 2021

Cuadrat led Bengaluru FC to the ISL title in the 2018-19 campaign, in what was his first season in charge of the Blues. The Spaniard had taken over from Albert Roca, who he was assistant to before that.

For every magical night at the Fortress, for every time you pumped your fist in the air, for that third star above our badge and for so much more. #ThankYouCarles pic.twitter.com/2Q8DU9IfnD — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 6, 2021

However, in the 2019-20 season, Cuadrat oversaw the first-ever Bengaluru FC season that ended without a trophy. Cuadrat also managed the side through a disastrous AFC Cup campaign that ended before the group stages last season. They lost in the playoff round on penalties to Maldivian side Maziya.

Halfway through his third season, Cuadrat has now been sacked. On Tuesday night, he conceded that Bengaluru FC were out of the race to qualify for the AFC Champions League and that their target was now to finish in the top four.

Advertisement

Cuadrat will be replaced by Naushad Moosa, who is already with the squad and has been in charge of the Bengaluru FC B team for the last few years.

“I greatly appreciate the club for giving me the opportunity to be Head Coach. It has been a relationship where I have been treated really well and a club that I will always have fond memories of," Cuadrat said.

"I would like to thank the owners and management whose vision has been excellent, players who have always been at my service, the staff that I have worked with and that have stood by my side across five seasons and the fans, who have been tremendous in their support, and without whom we could never have carved out so many beautiful nights at the Kanteerava and away."

"I wish the club all the luck through the season and beyond. This club and the people associated with it will forever be in my heart."

Twitter Reactions as Bengaluru FC part ways with Cuadrat

Go well, Jefe. We will cherish every moment with you. It is what it is. We ❤️ you. #ThankYouCarles #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/DwbSp66CAh — West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) January 6, 2021

Where is Ashley Westwood? — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

Wow. Didn't see this coming.

Anyways all the best @CarlesCuadrat for whatever you do next.

He will always remain the manager to guide BFC to their 1st ISL title.



Who replaces him? https://t.co/Ye61Xx2dsz — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) January 6, 2021

Sad way to go. @CarlesCuadrat was brimming with ideas when he took over as head coach at #BFC. Shame he wasn't able to sustain that over the last couple of years after winning the #ISL title. https://t.co/jHmQVnfmZu — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) January 6, 2021

Things may not have worked out this season, but let's not forget the fact that he made us Champions of India. A charming personality and someone who loved the fans as much as we loved him. Go well, Jefe. You will be missed.

Gracias por todos @CarlesCuadrat.#ThankYouCarles — Vijay.R.B (@TheBaronVj) January 6, 2021

You need to take tough calls and move forward. https://t.co/Vh9Zccuad4 — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

Task of the incumbent



1. Need the transfer window to recruit more player & recruit better.

2. Freshen up an aging team

3. Probably need to lose couple of under performing big names

4. Need to hold on to the champion mentality during transition #isleofman #IndianFootball — Sandeep Menon (@SandynoneM) January 6, 2021