ISL 2020-21: What were Kerala Blasters lacking against FC Goa?

Kerala Blasters coach, Kibu Vicuna's face told a distinct story. The scoreboard read 3-1 in favor of FC Goa, and the man was quite clearly in pain. On the other end of the Fatorda was Albino Gomes, looking clueless as he began walking towards the dressing room. The Kerala Blasters FC custodian's howler is now a contender for 'America's Funniest Home Videos'.

Club captain Costa Nhamoinesu had already made his way to the locker room, after his second yellow card, despite having a good first half. Vicente Gomez was the only player from the Kerala Blasters team to have something to smile about.

The result was indeed disappointing, but the performance was simply shocking. This was something that Kibu Vicuna wasn't used to, having taken up the managerial role of Kerala Blasters, after winning the I-League with Mohun Bagan.

Of course, one cannot take anything away from FC Goa or their gaffer, Juan Ferrando. Their performance was classy, clinical, and world-class and they completely deserved all three points.

However, how the Kerala Blasters unit imploded, especially in the second half, is something that needs to be analyzed a bit more.

So where did it all go wrong for Kerala Blasters?

Are Kerala Blasters missing Sergio Cidoncha in the midfield?

Kibu Vicuna may have selected three captains, but the first-choice was quite clearly Sergio Cidoncha. The Spaniard, who injured himself after colliding with Chennaiyin FC defender Memo Moura, was clearly missed in the game against FC Goa. Costa Nhamoinesu was the favorite to take over the captain's arm-band, and rightly so, with Vicente Gomez deputizing, if need be.

The Blasters got off to a good start in the first half, with Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra, and Rahul KP pressing the FC Goa defense early on. However, things went downhill after Costa Nhamoinesu was shown an early yellow card. This meant that the 34-year-old could not make tackles as freely as his teammate Bakary Kone.

With FC Goa pressing from the back and Igor Angulo consistently finding gaps between Kone and Nhamoinesu, it was only a matter of time before Angulo would score.

Kerala Blasters' big names fail to fire

Gary Hooper, Costa Nhamoinesu, and Bakary Kone have all played in the UEFA Champions League. Vicente Gomez, the midfield stalwart for Kerala Blasters, has come close to playing for Spain on several occasions. Despite such big names in the squad, the Blasters have been found wanting in the four games they have played.

Nishu Kumar has been one of the few Indian players to have impressed so far, while Rahul KP hasn't lived up to the expectations. From the outset, it is clear that Kibu Vicuna will have to make a few tough calls, if he wants to turn things around.

FC Goa put in a solid performance

At the start of the season, Juan Ferrando was left with an FC Goa side that witnessed the departures of Coro, Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai, Jackichand Singh, and Ahmed Jahouh. Ferrando brought in the likes of Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera, and Jorge Ortiz to boost their strength. But it was still considered a transition season, where The Guars wouldn't be in contention for the title.

After a few adverse results, the 3-1 win was a signal of intent from FC Goa as they look to continue scoring goals. Igor Angulo has picked up where Coro has left off, and has partnered well with the likes of Saviour Gama and Brandon Fernandes.

However, the most impressive of the lot has been Jorge Ortiz. The latter entered the Indian Super League as a relatively unknown player. But each time he has the ball, he makes something happen. Ortiz will be an important part of Juan Ferrando's side as the season rages on.

Brandon Fernandes just being Brandon Fernandes

While he missed the first couple of games due to lack of match fitness, Brandon Fernandes was slowly integrated into the side by Juan Ferrando. According to football pundit Paul Masefield, Brandon seems to add that extra dimension to the FC Goa attacking unit, as he did last season.

Brandon Fernandes was simply outstanding against the Blasters and had a hand in creating most of the chances. Playing behind Ortiz and Angulo, Brandon is one of the most important players for FC Goa this season.