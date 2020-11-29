ISL 2020/21: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando looking forward to clash against NorthEast United FC

A 2-2 draw in their first game against Bengaluru FC followed by a 1-0 loss at the hands of Mumbai City FC sees Juan Ferrando's FC Goa sitting in 8th place in the points table.

Having finished atop the table last season and claiming the League Winners' Shield, the start to the 2020/21 Indian Super League has been anything but perfect for The Gaurs.

With pressure mounting on Juan Ferrando, it is safe to assume that the FC Goa team management will be expecting three points from the upcoming game against NorthEast United FC.

Speaking ahead of the game, Juan Ferrando, the FC Goa Head Coach said:

“I understand the talk of three points being important in the upcoming game, but for me, it doesn’t really change anything. We go into every game in this competition intending to get all three points and it will be the same for this game as well."

Of course, I am not happy with the results: Juan Ferrando

Juan Ferrando stated that he wasn't happy with the results in the last two matches. The 39-year-old Spaniard also went on to state that FC Goa should have secured all three points against Bengaluru FC.

“Of course, I am not happy with the results. I feel against Bengaluru, we let two points slip away. We were the better team and created some good opportunities. Against Mumbai, the game became difficult for us when the referee showed Redeem (Tlang) the red card. However, the team really played well, and I am happy with the effort," said Ferrando.

The FC Goa coach stressed that the team has to put the results behind them and work on the game plan for the match against NorthEast United FC.

"We have to look to the future and the NorthEast game. They are an excellent side and are very disciplined. We will have a plan going into the game. We will look into the details and find the best solution for the game ahead," said Ferrando.

Juan Ferrando also gave an update on 22-year-old Ishan Pandita as the player has just returned to training following an eye infection. Pandita will be expected to start from the bench against NorthEast United FC.

“Ishan Pandita had an eye infection, which made him lose out on a week’s training. He is also back on the pitch and working his way back to match fitness," the FC Goa revealed.