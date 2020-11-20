ISL 2020-21: Who are Bengaluru FC's foreign players?

Bengaluru FC rounded off their overseas players' roster with the signings of Kristian Opseth and Fran Gonzalez on the ISL transfer deadline day. The Blues are one of the few teams which has managed to retain a good number of overseas players from the previous season.

Despite not having the best of seasons last time around, Bengaluru FC have opted for continuity in their squad with only a handful of players coming in. The most notable of the new signings have been Ajith Kumar from Chennai City FC, Kristian Opseth and Fran Gonzalez.

Having gone the previous season without winning a trophy, the Blues will be hoping to make this season count.

Let's take a look at a few overseas players who have come into the ISL for Bengaluru FC this season.

#1 Deshorn Brown

Miku's departure and Manuel Onwu's inability to find the back of the net meant that Carles Cuadrat had to sign a center-forward or two in the January transfer window. Jamaican duo Deshorn Brown and Kevaughn Frater thus made their way to Bengaluru FC.

While Frater came in on a short-term deal, Brown was viewed by many as the successor to sharpshooter Miku after signing a one-and-a-half year deal. This season, Brown is expected to be part of a front two alongside Cleiton Silva with Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri playing on the wings.

#2 Juan Antonio (Juanan)

Having signed for Bengaluru FC in 2016, Juanan has become a veteran of the ISL and is now one of the senior players in the squad. In addition to this, the 33-year-old Spaniard is also the senior-most defensive player in the Bengaluru FC ranks following the departure of Albert Serran. He will be partnered with Rahul Bheke and Fran Gonzalez in central-defense.

#3 Cleiton Silva

The 33-year-old Brazilian forward has come into the Indian Super League on the back of some phenomenal performances for Suphanburi in the Thai top-flight league. Silva's physique and strength make him a good candidate to be the single target-striker with Udanta and Chhetri using their pace to make runs ahead of him.

#NewBlues Kristian Opseth and Fran Gonzalez made the trip to training with their new teammates, and BFC TV was at hand to track their first day on the field. #WeAreBFC #BackOnOurFeet pic.twitter.com/91ZSpLuprN — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 10, 2020

#4 Kristian Opseth

The 30-year-old Norwegian comes into the Bengaluru FC side as a playmaker who can score the odd goal. Opseth's creativity, trickery and pace mean that he can be deployed in the wings as well. He can also play as a second striker - a role that made him an important part of Adelaide United in the previous season of the A-League.

#5 Fran Gonzalez

Although he is generally deployed as a defensive midfielder, Fran Gonzalez has a penchant for scoring goals. In the 16 appearances he made for Mohun Bagan in the I-League last season, the Spaniard managed 10 goals. More than anything else, Gonzalez is viewed as a box-to-box midfielder and is noted for his work rate.

#6 Erik Paartalu

34-year-old Erik Paartalu's massive build and tall frame mean that he can play in central midfield and central defense. Paartalu is particularly useful when it comes to set-pieces where he has managed most of his goals for Bengaluru FC in the three years he has spent with the club. He currently occupies the AFC-affiliated player spot on the roster.

#7 Dimas Delgado

In many circles, Dimas Delgado is known as 'El Mago', which roughly translates to 'The Magician'. Having signed from the A-League for Bengaluru FC's first season in the ISL, Dimas has been an extremely important member of the squad. He marshals the midfield and is the first choice when it comes to taking corners and free kicks.