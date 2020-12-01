ISL 2020/21: Why Hyderabad FC deserved to win against Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC battled out a 0-0 draw at the Fatorda, and Manolo Marquez will be the happier of the two coaches. While Bengaluru FC did have chances of their own, Carles Cuadrat's men lacked the necessary 'killer instinct' in front of goal, a problem that they have been dealing with since the departure of Venezuelan striker Miku.

Aridane Santana, the captain of HFC came close to scoring early on in the first half from a Lluis Sastre free-kick, only to see his effort saved on the line by an impressive Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Santana would come close to getting his side in front on a few more occasions, only to be thwarted by the likes of Fran Gonzalez and Juanan.

Although it would seem presumptuous at this stage, it would seem as though Manolo Marquez is having a good effect on the HFC squad. The Spaniard, who comes in with 32 years of coaching under his belt has managed to keep two clean sheets and pick up a victory, something his predecessors Phul Brown, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, and Xavier Gurri Lopez couldn't accomplish.

At the moment, Hyderabad FC sits in fourth place and on par with NortEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC in terms of points on the Indian Super League table. In comparison with the previous season, Hyderabad FC has gone through a complete transformation, and they might just have a chance to make it to the playoffs this season. The game against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda demonstrated the aforementioned statement.

Bengaluru FC's dubious gambit

The Blues went into the game with history on their side having never lost to Hyderabad FC. The two matches played in the 2019/20 ISL had witnessed Carles Cuadrat's men claim victory in one and draw the other. While both are positive results, Bengaluru FC looked anything but convincing.

Both sides would once again face-off at the Dempo SC Stadium in a pre-season friendly that ended 1-1. Although Manolo Marquez attributed that to be another type of training activity, Cuadrat's issues in the final third were quite clear. He would have to go all out in attack if he wanted to break the reinforced Hyderabad FC defense of Chinglensana Singh and Odei Onaindia.

Despite going ahead with the same starting XI that played out a 2-2 draw against FC Goa, Cuadrat altered the tactics with his central defenders Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, and Harmanjot Khabra playing a very high line, thus widening the gap between the goalkeeper and the back-three while pressing higher up the pitch. This style of play, while positive, saw Hyderabad FC on the front-foot for the first 25-odd minutes of the game.

Hyderabad FC start immediately on the front foot

Australian forward Joel Chianese made his first appearance after missing the first game and was highly effective in attack alongside Aridane Santana and Halicharan Nazary. With Lluis Sastre playing in a deep-lying role, Joao Victor was also able to join the attack, while tracking back only when Suresh Singh Wangjam found himself in space in front of the Hyderabad back four.

Hyderabad FC strikcer Aridane Sanatan came close to scoring with his effort saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Chianese put in a solid shift along with Sastre as Santana found himself breaching Bengaluru FC's back three with considerable ease. The added pressure on the Bengaluru FC midfield and defensive unit meant that Carles Cuadrat had little choice but to tighten things up at the back.

Aridane Santana's chance from a Lluis Sastre free-kick force a top-drawer save from BFC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, something that would have resulted in a goal on any other day. With the Bengaluru FC defensive unit on the verge of cracking and Carles Cuadrat's animated figure making most of the first-half headlines, it seemed to be only a matter of time before Hyderabad FC found themselves on the scoresheet. However, as has been the case in most of their history, lady luck would smile on the Blues.

The first injury came in the 35th minute when Joel Chianese rolled over the ball deep in the Bengaluru half. While it was only a regulation tackle from the Blues defender, Chianese came off much worse. As he hobbled off, the swelling on his left ankle was evident to those watching on the television.

Things went from bad to worse for Hyderabad FC when Lluis Sastre pulled his hamstring on the cusp of half-time, with Manolo Marquez forced into making yet another substitution. With two of the club's most attacking players being forced off due to injury, Cudarat breathed a sigh of relief and began introducing his attacking reserves in the form of Deshorn Brown, Dimas Delgado, and Leon Augustine.

Did Hyderabad FC deserve victory?

Something that was hotly debated at the end of the game was whether or not Hyderabad FC scored if Chianese and Sastre would have stayed on. Although hypothetical, perhaps Santana would have gotten on the score sheet if Chianese would have stayed on.

Although Hitesh Sharma and Mohammad Yasir did try and push things through, the midfield battle was effectively won by Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu. The Blues did push for all three points in the second half with Deshon Brown and Cleiton Silva taking up positions in between Onaindia and Chinglensana, but the Hyderabad FC defensive unit remained resolute and unbreakable.

Given the fact that Hyderabad FC didn't have many overseas options on the bench coupled with injuries to key players, Manolo Marquez would be quite happy with a point, something that could have been three. Carles Cuadrat on the other hand will rue the missed opportunities, especially in the second half, as his side dropped two valuable points. With pressure mounting, the Bengaluru FC head coach will have to find a way to ensure his side finds the 'cutting edge' in the final third.