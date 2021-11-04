ISL 2021-22: 3 defenders to watch out for

The restrictions on foreigners in the Indian Super League (ISL) have made defensive roles much more important than ever. Clubs like to deploy two foreign center backs for improved safety at the back.

There have been numerous new defensive signings for the upcoming ISL season and we take a look at the top 3 defenders to watch out for:

#3 Franjo Prce (SC East Bengal)

Franjo Prce is one of two new foreign center backs signed by the Red and Golds in their second season in the ISL. Prce arrives in Goa with proven experience in various Eastern European leagues. He played 20 games in the Croatian first division for Steven Balupo and kept 5 clean sheets the previous season. He also scored a goal.

𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏 𝘽𝙀𝙉𝙂𝘼𝙇 𝙐𝙇𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙎 🔴🟡✊ @ebultras1920 Franjo Prce, the 25 year old Croatian center back brings in a perfect mix of youth & experience having played in Seria A with Lazio. He spent most of his youth career at Hajduk Split, so he knows a thing or two about playing in explosive derbies. Franjo Prce, the 25 year old Croatian center back brings in a perfect mix of youth & experience having played in Seria A with Lazio. He spent most of his youth career at Hajduk Split, so he knows a thing or two about playing in explosive derbies. https://t.co/wkU6TvtNdI

The 25-year old Croatian center back can be deployed at both positions at center back. He has also been used as a makeshift left-back in the past and it would be no surprise if the same is repeated under Manolo Diaz if his side goes with a three-man defense at the back.

Kerala Blasters will need Marko Leskovic to be consistent unlike the last ISL season.

#2 Marko Leskovic (Kerala Blasters)

Much like Prce, Marko Leskovic also brings regular playtime from the Croatian first division to India. Marko Leskovic is best known for his five year spell at Dynamo Zagreb in Croatia. He kept six clean sheets in the seventeen league games he played in the previous season in Croatia.

Leskovic is similar to Prce in more ways than one. Despite, the 30-year old center back generally preferring a central defense role, he has been used as a left-drafted defender in the previous season at Lokomotiva Zagreb. Leskovic will be pivotal to Ivan Vukomanovic's plans since the Kochi-based franchise had one of the worst defensive performances in the league in the previous season.

Hector Rodas will play a pivotal role at the back for Odisha FC in the ISL.

#1 Hector Rodas (Odisha FC)

Odisha FC, much like Kerala Blasters FC, had one of the most porous defensive line-ups of the previous season. They did manage to score a lot of goals but never managed to keep clean sheets. The arrival of someone like Hector Rodas who subscribes to the style of play preferred by Kiko Ramirez.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 33-year old is an experienced campaigner and has plied his trade for various lower division clubs in Spain. He can play both as a right center back and a left center back upon requirement. He played 17 games in the Spanish third division in the previous season and managed to keep 4 clean sheets.

Edited by Diptanil Roy