ISL 2021-22: 3 goalkeepers to watch out for

Indian players keeping goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) has been a regular occurrence since 2014. There has been no dearth of domestic goalkeepers and many lose out on the opportunity to stay regular between the sticks for their respective clubs. Despite the utmost competition for the number one role, few goalkeepers have managed to remain consistent throughout their careers.

Here's a look at the top 3 goalkeepers to watch out for in the upcoming ISL season.

#3 Arindam Bhattacharya (SC East Bengal)

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal



.@arindamGK welcome to the family!



The 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 winner has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the season.



#ArindamIsOurs #JoyEastBengal #HeroISL He is 𝐍𝐎𝐓 boarding the ✈️ . Our GUARDIAN in 🥅 is staying 🏡..@arindamGK welcome to the family!The 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 winner has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the season. He is 𝐍𝐎𝐓 boarding the ✈️ . Our GUARDIAN in 🥅 is staying 🏡..@arindamGK welcome to the family!The 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 winner has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal that will keep him with us till the end of the season.#ArindamIsOurs #JoyEastBengal #HeroISL https://t.co/AisNro6OWx

SC East Bengal's participation in their second season of the ISL was yet again filled with uncertainties. Due to a tussle over terms of contract between the club and investors, the management had to start the team-building process late. Despite a late entry to the market, the Red and Golds managed to snap up the previous season's Golden Glove winner on a free transfer.

The arrival of Amrinder Singh to ATK Mohun Bagan further helped the cause of the Kolkata Giants. Arindam Bhattacharya sought release from the Mariners and penned a one-year deal with SC East Bengal. The Kolkata-based club were one of the most inconsistent sides in the previous season in terms of defending and the presence of someone as reliable as Bhattacharya between the sticks will go a long way to ease down the pressure on the East Bengal back line this season.

#2 Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa)

Dheeraj Singh is on top form and will be the number one for ISL side FC Goa for a second season.

Dheeraj Singh was in fine form in AFC Asian Champions League 2021 and the young stalwart has carried on in similar form in the recently concluded AFC U-23 Championship 2022 qualifiers. The Manipuri goalkeeper is currently a mainstay for the Gaurs.

Singh has impeccable reflexes and a great ability to read the opponent before the actual shot is taken. The 21-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the league and will only grow in stature as a goalkeeper as he matures over the years.

#1 Amrinder Singh (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Amrinder Singh was brought in by ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan on a mammoth five year deal.

Amrinder Singh's first tournament as a goal keeper for ATK Mohun Bagan was not what he expected it to be. After a decent start in the AFC Cup group stages, the former Mumbai City FC shot stopper was taken to the cleaners against Nasaf in the inter-zonal semi-final. Despite a not-so-great start to his stay at the Mariners, Amrinder Singh will play a pivotal role in Antonio Lopez Habas' campaign for the upcoming season.

Asian Football @AsianFootballs



The shot-stopper has agreed to a five-year deal with the club. #OFFICIAL : ATK Mohun Bagan have on Monday announced the signing of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh (28) who spent the last five seasons with Mumbai City in the Indian Super League.The shot-stopper has agreed to a five-year deal with the club. #OFFICIAL: ATK Mohun Bagan have on Monday announced the signing of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh (28) who spent the last five seasons with Mumbai City in the Indian Super League.The shot-stopper has agreed to a five-year deal with the club. https://t.co/OfDHoV8bLh

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Singh has penned a mammoth five-year deal with the Mariners after winning the ISL league shield and ISL play-off trophy with Mumbai City FC and the Green and Maroon faithful will hope that the 28-year old replicates the heroics at his new club.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule