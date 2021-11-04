ISL 2021-22: 3 goalkeepers to watch out for

Indian players keeping goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) has been a regular occurrence since 2014. There has been no dearth of domestic goalkeepers and many lose out on the opportunity to stay regular between the sticks for their respective clubs. Despite the utmost competition for the number one role, few goalkeepers have managed to remain consistent throughout their careers.
Here's a look at the top 3 goalkeepers to watch out for in the upcoming ISL season.
#3 Arindam Bhattacharya (SC East Bengal)
SC East Bengal's participation in their second season of the ISL was yet again filled with uncertainties. Due to a tussle over terms of contract between the club and investors, the management had to start the team-building process late. Despite a late entry to the market, the Red and Golds managed to snap up the previous season's Golden Glove winner on a free transfer.
The arrival of Amrinder Singh to ATK Mohun Bagan further helped the cause of the Kolkata Giants. Arindam Bhattacharya sought release from the Mariners and penned a one-year deal with SC East Bengal. The Kolkata-based club were one of the most inconsistent sides in the previous season in terms of defending and the presence of someone as reliable as Bhattacharya between the sticks will go a long way to ease down the pressure on the East Bengal back line this season.
#2 Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa)
Dheeraj Singh was in fine form in AFC Asian Champions League 2021 and the young stalwart has carried on in similar form in the recently concluded AFC U-23 Championship 2022 qualifiers. The Manipuri goalkeeper is currently a mainstay for the Gaurs.
Singh has impeccable reflexes and a great ability to read the opponent before the actual shot is taken. The 21-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the league and will only grow in stature as a goalkeeper as he matures over the years.
#1 Amrinder Singh (ATK Mohun Bagan)
Amrinder Singh's first tournament as a goal keeper for ATK Mohun Bagan was not what he expected it to be. After a decent start in the AFC Cup group stages, the former Mumbai City FC shot stopper was taken to the cleaners against Nasaf in the inter-zonal semi-final. Despite a not-so-great start to his stay at the Mariners, Amrinder Singh will play a pivotal role in Antonio Lopez Habas' campaign for the upcoming season.
Singh has penned a mammoth five-year deal with the Mariners after winning the ISL league shield and ISL play-off trophy with Mumbai City FC and the Green and Maroon faithful will hope that the 28-year old replicates the heroics at his new club.