ISL 2021-22: 5 forwards to watch out for

The Indian Super League (ISL) has given us some terrific forwards over the years. The new ISL season is upon us and the clubs have signed some terrific forwards from Europe and South America.

The league will also feature proven vanguards like Roy Krishna and Igor Angulo in the 2021-22 season.

On that note, let's take a brief look at the exciting new forwards to watch out for next season:

#5 Antonio Perosevic (SC East Bengal)

Antonio Perosevic was in Hungarian first division before signing for ISL side SC East Bengal.

The 29-year-old Croatian arrives in India fresh from a decent 2020-21 season with Hungarian top division side Ujpest FC. Antonio Persosevic scored four goals, made two assists in Hungary and was an impact substitute striker for his previous side. The Croatian striker can also play as a winger on either side of the pitch, making him a very versatile option for Manolo Diaz.

With the likes of Romeo Fernandes and Jackichand Singh to support him, Perosevic could be a key player for the Red and Golds. Especially since the Kolkata Giants struggled to score goals in their debut season in the ISL back in 2020.

#4 Airam Cabrera (FC Goa)

Airam Cabrera was in the Polish first division before signing for ISL side FC Goa.

Airam Cabrera will have enormous responsibility on his shoulders to replicate what Igor Angulo did at FC Goa. With Angulo's departure to Mumbai City and a pre-season injury to Jorge Ortiz, the Gaurs will need the Spaniard to start scoring goals right away.

Cabrera arrives at FC Goa after a rather underwhelming 2020-21 season in the Polish first division, Ekstraklasa. He has struggled to score regularly in the previous few seasons in Spain and Poland. A new start on Indian shores is probably what the Spaniard needs. It will be interesting to see how he sets himself up alongside exciting Indian talents like Devendra Murgaonkar and Muhammed Nemil upfront.

#3 Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Kerala Blasters)

Jorge Pereyra Diaz joins ISL side Kerala Blasters on loan from Argentina first division club Platense.

The 31-year-old Argentine forward has joined Kerala Blasters on loan from Argentina's first division side club Atletico Platense. Jorge Pereyra Diaz is expected to play behind Alvaro Vazquez up front for Kerala Blasters. The Argentine forward is a player who likes to drift out wide and all the way down to midfield to support his team.

Diaz has already played five games in the current football season back in Argentina and comes fresh into the ISL. He scored two goals and made one assist in Argentina's top division. Kerala Blasters fans will be hoping that he builds on that form.

#2 Ygor Catatau (Mumbai City FC)

Ygor Catatau joins ISL side Mumbai City on loan from Rio de Janeiro League side Madureira Esporte Clube.

Mumbai City FC had an exemplary first season under the City Football Group (CFG). They went on to lift the league shield as well as the tournament title the previous season. With the departure of Sergio Lobera, the Islanders will have the challenge of living up to their own high standards.

Ygor Catatau is one of two new forwards at Mumbai City FC. The Brazilian joins the defending champions after a questionable Brazilian Serie B campaign the previous season. He scored just a single goal in eight matches and was not impressive enough.

However, the Brazilian will be paired up with Igor Angulo up front under the tutelage of new head coach Des Buckingham. This makes him an exciting new prospect in Indian football.

#1 Jonathan de Jesus (Odisha FC)

Jonathan was with UAE Pro League side Hatta before signing for ISL side Odisha FC.

Jonathan de Jesus is one of the finest additions to a rejuvenated Odisha FC side. He will be tasked with doing what Diego Mauricio did the previous season. Mauricio scored 12 goals in 20 appearances for Odisha FC.

Jesus had a great UAE Pro League campaign the previous season as he netted six goals and made one assist for the Hatta club.

The Brazilian forward is known for his quick runs to get away from his markers and find gaps in defense. Jesus will have support from the likes of Aridai Cabrera as well upfront. He will be the one on whom the Odisha FC fans will pin their hopes on to score goals.

Edited by Aditya Singh